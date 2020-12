Modify holiday plans and manage Covid stress this festive season - health experts

Vanessa Ascencao

Health and wellness consultant Vanessa Ascencao says the end-of-year holidays offer an opportunity to de-stress if the public takes steps to mitigate mental health pressures. She also advises maintaining good physical health, boosting immunity and taking precautions to avoid illness.In the US, the epicentre of Covid infections, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that due to the pandemic having been stressful and isolating, many will opt to reconnect with family and friends over the festive season. The CDC has urged the public to take precautions in this regard to ensure they remain safe.Ascencao says by following basic physical and mental health guidelines, the chances of enjoying a safe, low-stress holiday season are much higher.“Eat healthy, nutritious foods, manage stress by avoiding activities that cause anxiety, and strive for adequate restorative sleep. Take good quality supplements like the revolutionary, potent, nutrient-rich SA green tea extract Origine 8 which helps boost anti-oxidants and fight disease, and Liposomal Vitamin C , with proven absorption to help nourish the body and boost immunity,” said Ascencao.Pharmacist and life coach Giulia Criscuolo says those who suffer from anxiety and stress should acknowledge their feelings, consider the risks and learn to say no if necessary. Manage family expectations, skip functions if they’re too stressful and maintain healthy habits. Exercise more and spend lots of time outdoors. Most importantly, ensure you take time for yourself this festive season,” added Criscuolo.