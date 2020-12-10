Modify holiday plans and manage Covid stress this festive season - health experts

With stress levels in South Africa at an all-time high due to the Covid-19 pandemic, health experts have urged the public to plan carefully for the holidays to safeguard their physical and mental health.
Vanessa Ascencao
Health and wellness consultant Vanessa Ascencao says the end-of-year holidays offer an opportunity to de-stress if the public takes steps to mitigate mental health pressures. She also advises maintaining good physical health, boosting immunity and taking precautions to avoid illness.
In the US, the epicentre of Covid infections, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that due to the pandemic having been stressful and isolating, many will opt to reconnect with family and friends over the festive season. The CDC has urged the public to take precautions in this regard to ensure they remain safe.
Ascencao says by following basic physical and mental health guidelines, the chances of enjoying a safe, low-stress holiday season are much higher.
“Eat healthy, nutritious foods, manage stress by avoiding activities that cause anxiety, and strive for adequate restorative sleep. Take good quality supplements like the revolutionary, potent, nutrient-rich SA green tea extract Origine 8 which helps boost anti-oxidants and fight disease, and Liposomal Vitamin C, with proven absorption to help nourish the body and boost immunity,” said Ascencao.
Pharmacist and life coach Giulia Criscuolo says those who suffer from anxiety and stress should acknowledge their feelings, consider the risks and learn to say no if necessary.
“Manage family expectations, skip functions if they’re too stressful and maintain healthy habits. Exercise more and spend lots of time outdoors. Most importantly, ensure you take time for yourself this festive season,” added Criscuolo.
Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town. We use our unique set of analytical skills and many years experience to disposal to develop the best social media, communications and PR strategies for your needs.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.