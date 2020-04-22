Collins Dictionary says that the phrase ‘it will all come out in the wash’ means that people will eventually find out the truth, and much like ‘airing your dirty laundry’, what with all the fake news around Covid-19, we have to believe that the truth will prevail. In this instance, could you catch the coronavirus from your clothes?
The truth is that the virus that causes Covid-19, can live up to several hours outside of the human body, depending on what kind of surface it lands on and even if you do not touch anything when you go outside, there is a possibility that you may walk through contaminated air and that the virus may be caught in the fibres of your clothing.
For medical professionals and healthcare workers who work in high-risk environments especially, cautionary measures for laundering have to be taken when it comes to the clothing they wear and how it gets treated. Measures they would be encouraged to take would be to remove all of their clothing before re-entering their homes, an immediate shower and to keep work clothing separate from other clothing until thoroughly washed in very hot, soapy water.
Similarly, for retail staff, sanitation workers or anyone in regular contact with the public it is advisable to remove outer clothing when they get home and immediately launder the garments or, but not ideally, leave them hanging up until the next shift, and of course to wash / sanitise hands after doing so.
But, for the average person, the role of clothing as an infection risk is not as straightforward. How can Joe Soap protect himself against the risks associated with Covid-19?
Dr Chris Rafael, Research & Development Manager at industrial chemical solutions provider Orlichem
, says there is merit in isolating your outer clothing from the rest of your house and suggests that you take off your shoes at the door and leave them outside. Better yet, give them a quick spray down with an alcohol based spray (65% of your shoes can handle that). He also recommends wearing a light jacket that can either be sprayed down with an alcohol spray for repeated use or that can be washed every time you venture out into public spaces, “Remember, when you are in public there is the risk that the virus can attach itself for a period of time to your outer coverings; if you are in the vicinity of a sneeze or cough for example,” he adds.
Most importantly the focus should remain on good hygiene, sanitising, not touching your face, and wearing a mask. “And when getting around to doing your laundry, it’s important to note that the virus tends to be susceptible to destruction at higher wash temperatures.” Rafael advises that you set your washing machine to run its cycle at above 60° in conjunction with a good, fully built detergent which will assist in destroying the virus membrane. Furthermore, hanging your washing in the sun is a good as UV rays also assist in deactivating virus particles. What the professional launderer can do to guard against the risks posed by Covid-19
European research suggests that Covid-19 appears to be much more resistant to thermal disinfection and that to kill the virus in the laundry requires either 10 minutes at 90°C or 15 minutes at 85°C, plus mixing time in both cases. These variables can only be set in professional laundry machines which most domestic homes do not have. This is why critical laundry points such as restaurants, hotels, hospitals and old age homes have their linen professionally washed to ensure the guidelines for sanitizing laundry are adhered to.
Stringent hygiene measures and protocols need to be implemented in the chain of getting the laundry to and from the professional launderer, from collection and delivery, to sorting staff and the washroom, bolstered by consistent cleaning, sterilising and sanitising.
Rafael emphasises that in professional laundry set ups disinfection must be achieved in the wash process
and that relying on the heat used in finishing operations like tumble dryers, ironing or steaming has been shown to be ineffective in achieving disinfection and until ‘official guidelines’ are published by the Department of Health – or any briefing is published by the SABS – a measured, systematic approach is recommended.
It is important to note that professional laundries are vastly different to domestic laundries; that only professional institutions make use of specialised, new-generation laundry auxiliaries and disinfectants, not found in standard domestic detergents, but that will suffice for your laundry needs during lock-down.
If performed correctly, following the prescribed safety, hygiene and sanitising measures, and with laundering protocols in place, this situation can be managed successfully and it will all come out in the wash – the virus that is – ensuring your laundry is Covid-free.