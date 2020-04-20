Sha'p Left to help scale up Covid-19 testing

In order to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize recently announced the implementation of a comprehensive screening and testing programme.

To support the government's objective of increased testing to help contain the outbreak effectively, the Cipla Foundation in partnership with the Western Cape Government Health Department, has rolled out four screening and testing units in the Overberg district. Two screening and testing units are in Grabouw and another two are based in Hermanus.CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: "The Cipla Foundation is committed to delivering on President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to scale-up testing in communities to understand the number of infection and subsequently reduce the spread. We will also ensure continuity of stock of critical medication such as antiretrovirals for people living with HIV and other non-communicable diseases through our chronic medicine distribution units."As part of the company's aim to improve access to medication and healthcare for all, Sha'p Left - a Cipla Foundation initiative - has created purpose-built containers, operated by clinical nurse practitioners, which offer low-cost healthcare services to people in their communities. Sha'p Left is also part of the National Department of Health Initiative to deliver chronic medication to stable patients outside of state healthcare facilities through its various pick-up points in South Africa."Considering social distancing which is critical in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, these Sha'p Left pick-up points are more critical than ever to help decongest state facilities and "care for life". It also ensures that people adhere to their medication in order to prevent any additional pressure on the healthcare system," said Miller.