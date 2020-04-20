Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Covid-19 Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Sha'p Left to help scale up Covid-19 testing

Issued by: Cipla
In order to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize recently announced the implementation of a comprehensive screening and testing programme.

To support the government's objective of increased testing to help contain the outbreak effectively, the Cipla Foundation in partnership with the Western Cape Government Health Department, has rolled out four screening and testing units in the Overberg district. Two screening and testing units are in Grabouw and another two are based in Hermanus.

CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: "The Cipla Foundation is committed to delivering on President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to scale-up testing in communities to understand the number of infection and subsequently reduce the spread. We will also ensure continuity of stock of critical medication such as antiretrovirals for people living with HIV and other non-communicable diseases through our chronic medicine distribution units."

As part of the company's aim to improve access to medication and healthcare for all, Sha'p Left - a Cipla Foundation initiative - has created purpose-built containers, operated by clinical nurse practitioners, which offer low-cost healthcare services to people in their communities. Sha'p Left is also part of the National Department of Health Initiative to deliver chronic medication to stable patients outside of state healthcare facilities through its various pick-up points in South Africa.

"Considering social distancing which is critical in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, these Sha'p Left pick-up points are more critical than ever to help decongest state facilities and "care for life". It also ensures that people adhere to their medication in order to prevent any additional pressure on the healthcare system," said Miller.

Cipla's press office

Cipla Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company whose goal is ensuring no patient shall be denied access to high quality & affordable medicine and support.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Cipla, Cyril Ramaphosa, Zweli Mkhize, Western Cape government, Paul Miller, Cipla Foundation, Cipla South Africa, COVID-19

Top stories

Sha'p Left to help scale up Covid-19 testing

Issued by Cipla

Africa joins the race to trace Covid-19 with genomics

By Peter van Heusden

Tech closes the distance between telemedicine and consent
Coronavirus risks forcing South Africa to make health trade-offs it can ill afford

By Karen Hofman & Susan Goldstein

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.