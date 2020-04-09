Chemical industry rallies to provide essential cleaning products and services to industry during the #Covid-19 crisis

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the coronavirus state of disaster and the subsequent 21-day lockdown, service providers have rallied to support the efforts of the country by providing essential services and products to assist in fighting what is now an international pandemic of mammoth proportions that has resulted in lockdowns the world over.



The hospitality sector in particular has been left reeling. Hotels and restaurants have had to close their doors in support of the president’s decisive measures to “save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.” However, hotels are on standby to open their doors at a moment’s notice to accommodate those infected with the virus for quarantine purposes and/or who need to be treated on-site by medical professionals.





Businesses, now more than ever, have a responsibility to their staff, clients, patrons and stakeholders to operate as partners in a safe and healthy environment, to take ethical and social precautions across the board, to facilitate remote assistance wherever possible, to educate and render regular support, advice and updates. For example, did you know that the corona viruses tends to be susceptible to destruction at higher wash temperatures, and that used in conjunction with a disinfectant, is destroyed? This is called thermo-chemical disinfection.



Dr Van Eden adds: “While no one can predict the path of this virus, we are continuously monitoring developments, implementing best practice guidelines and doing all we can to reduce the risk of potential contamination and spread of the disease. We, as a nation, have to take this virus seriously and abide by the protocols and precautions as prescribed by the president – if not, it will come out in the wash anyway and all will be held accountable for their actions or non-action.”



