4 Exciting NFT projects right now

The crypto market has plummeted during 2022, dragging the value of NFTs down with it. However, this doesn't point to worthlessness in NFT projects, which can be demonstrated by the amount of capital being raised during funding rounds for new upcoming launches. The reason for the market crash is directly tied to a rising cost of living and a slight loss of faith in the landscape after the likes of TERRA and FXP crashed. In 2023, the crypto market is set to rise in value again, which is why we recommend exploring these four exciting NFT projects.

Mattel NFTs

Mattel, the giant behind global sensations Barbie and Hot Wheel, recently launched a line of unique NFTs on their direct-to-customer platform “Mattel Creations”. The marketplace is built using the Flow blockchain, which is also where the NBA Top Shot platform is built.

The purpose of this NFT project is to allow the general consumer access to the NFT market, which is why buyers don’t need to own any crypto to get their hands on one. However, you will need an NFT wallet.

The first round of NFTs is the Series 1-4 Hot Wheels Cars, which are selling for around $25. In March 2023, owners of these NFTs will receive a unique code to redeem a physical version of the digital media.

WHIKO

WHIKO is an interesting project that’s focused on bringing the community together. There are 8,887 Ethereum-based NFTs, and they act as entries to the WHIKO LAND community, which is an NFT club for enthusiasts. Eventually, once the line has been fully established, there will be real-world events for NFT holders to enjoy. Unlike Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the WHIKO NFTs are relatively cheap, as they’re trying to nurture a community-ran Metaverse.

Calvaria

At the time of writing, Calvaria is in its fifth stage of funding, where you can get 30.77 RIA for 1 USDT. Built over the Ethereum-scaling network Polygon, this exciting NFT game will be a hugely popular trading card game, which focuses on stunning artwork over profit.

The native coins are split into two camps. RIA is used to purchase new in-game assets and eRIA is awarded to players for winning battles, and it can be used to upgrade cards. If you want to earn some serious crypto, get involved with the funding rounds.

RobotEra

RobotEra is set to be an incredible play-to-earn (P2E) project, and its presales have been selling out rapidly. The game will use Ethereum-minted NFTs to allow all in-game assets to be traded at a minimal cost. In the game, players will get to explore an exciting world split into continents, where they can create using a unique zero-code interface. 1 TARO, the native coin, is currently selling for 0.20 USDT - get in on this now to avoid disappointment.

The overall value of NFTs may have fallen since the great boom of November 2021, but that doesn’t mean the landscape isn’t standing strong. The NFT projects above promise to be excellent additions to any enthusiast’s digital wallet.