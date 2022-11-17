Industries

    Afrika Tikkun hosts annual Disability and Inclusion Symposium

    17 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Afrika Tikkun
    Afrika Tikkun hosted its 4th Annual Disability and Inclusion Symposium on 3 November 2022. The event, which took place in Johannesburg, was themed: "Inclusion is the New Normal", and was aimed at promoting conversations around issues of disability; and how different organisations can raise awareness about the rights and opportunities available for people with disabilities in the workplace and schools.
    Afrika Tikkun hosts annual Disability and Inclusion Symposium

    The 100 guests at the event included keynote speakers from the Department of Education, Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Department of Women Children Youth and Persons with Disability, Department of Social Development the University of Stellenbosch, Sabrina Love Foundation and the National Disability Inclusion organisation as well as Care Givers. In addition, Afrika Tikkun’s Group CEO, Marc Lubner, and other executive members attended together with young people with disabilities representing Afrika Tikkun’s five community centres.

    Although the symposium did not take place in the past two years, due to the stringent Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Afrika Tikkun used the time to address the issues previously raised in 2019, at its 3rd Annual Disability and Inclusion symposium. Issues around the discrimination of people with disabilities in public transport and employment opportunities; the lack of schools for children with special needs where a few existing ones charge exorbitant fees, were in stark focus. Other issues such as the lack of proper sanitation for people with disabilities formed additional points of discussion. Afrika Tikkun focused on addressing challenges faced by children, young persons with disabilities, and their caregivers and how to improve their quality of life.

    At this year’s symposium, Afrika Tikkun, together with a panel of experts in the disability inclusion space, honed in on topics such as normalizing the inclusion of children with disability to get access to early childhood education; early identification of children and ensuring they receive sufficient support. The collective panel also looked at taking stimulation to homes for children who cannot access special schools as well as normalizing employment of young people and learnership opportunities.

    Afrika Tikkun hosts annual Disability and Inclusion Symposium

    Afrika Tikkun Services’, CEO Onyi Nwaneri, alerted the attendees to the challenges and strides the organisation is making to ensure that young people with disabilities are considered for opportunities within the work environment.

    Despite the remarkable progress that the government has made in developing enabling legislation, transforming the state machinery, and putting structures in place to be representative and responsive to the developmental needs of Persons with Disabilities; the majority of Persons with Disabilities are still exposed to restrictive environments. Moreover, face barriers that continue to marginalize and exclude them from mainstream society and its social and economic activities such as school and employment.

    Afrika Tikkun has and continues to empower parents and caregivers of children with disabilities to ensure that they take a leading role in advocating for the rights of their children. As such, to date, because of Afrika Tikkun’s interventions, a high number of children have access to education, social grants, and health care services.

    Afrika Tikkun is planning to continue the conversation with the different role players beyond the Symposium. The platforms with be established to ensure that issues faced by persons with disabilities are address collectively.

    Afrika Tikkun
    Afrika Tikkun is your partner in transformative development. We grow, nurture and establish young lives from cradle to career with sustainable opportunities that really do matter. Our focus is to empower young people through trusted partner contributions - and our promise is to nourish our partnerships for the greater well-being of our young people. We believe in kindness. We believe in impact. We believe in true empowerment.

