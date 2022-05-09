#UntoldStories: A story about Kgabo from Alex

A mere five kilometres away from Africa's richest square mile, lies one of Gauteng's most squalid townships: Alexandra. Unlike its wealthier counterpart, Sandton, Alexandra township is synonymous with abject poverty, a lack of proper water and sanitation as well as scant resources and opportunities. Like most, if not all, townships Alexandra is a microcosm that reflects the stark and harsh reality of a broader South Africa. Many black South African youths within our townships are forced to contend with hunger, violence, instability and unemployment on a daily basis; and an invasive sense of hopelessness.



It is against this disparaging backdrop, that Afrika Tikkun serves, operates and intervenes. Through its comprehensive and holistic approach to social development, Afrika Tikkun seeks to make a meaningful impact, one child and family at a time. We believe that the success of any society is linked to the well-being of each of its citizens. This requires improving and investing in those individuals by removing socio-economic barriers that limit or hinder their progress and overall well-being.



At Afrika Tikkun, we invest in young boys and girls in impoverished communities through our Cradle to Career model which adopts a socio-ecological paradigm, at every stage of the child’s life, from 3 to 35 years old. Through our Child and Youth Development (CYD) programme, we know and have seen the palpable impact that such interventions have on individuals together with their families. Our 360 Degree Social Support Services programme further strengthens our efforts carried out in the CYD programme. We know the value of giving a person the opportunity to grow, to develop their own skills, and contribute to their families and respective communities.



One such individual is Kgabo Matli, a 16-year-old pupil at KwaBhekilanga Secondary School in Alexandra. Kgabo is part of our CYD programme where he has learnt computer skills, study skills, and how to put together a CV. Kgabo and his younger sister were orphaned at a young age, and as a result were brought from Limpopo to Johannesburg to be raised by their unemployed grandmother. Despite a rough and challenging upbringing, Kgabo remains hopeful, positive and resilient, and is determined to achieve his dream of becoming an automotive design engineer. He is currently studying engineering, graphics and design and he already has two car designs.



Kgabo attests to Afrika Tikkun being instrumental in teaching him invaluable life skills and empowering him for the future. His confidence and dignity have been restored and, today, he dares to aspire and reach for his dreams.



Follow Kgabo's story, which is part of our CYD #UntoldStories campaign, that aims to highlight the reality and obstacles that underprivileged youth and their families face on a daily basis. Our centres of excellence serve as beacons of hope and home to youth like Kgabo, assisting them with their studies, providing meals and personal development.



Lend your support and help us ignite Kgabo’s flame, visit our website on



