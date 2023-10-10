Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sigma ConnectedThe Publicity WorkshopSappiSafripolOLC Through The Line CommunicationsPropelair SAUnitransBizcommunity.comFood Forward SAThe Social Employment FundMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

CSI & Philanthropy Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sigma Connected donation boosts Western Cape baby support centre

10 Oct 2023
Issued by: Sigma Connected
A specialist home which provides temporary safety care for orphaned and relinquished babies has benefited from a kind-hearted donation from a local business.
Sigma Connected donation boosts Western Cape baby support centre

Tiny Owls Baby Home in Durbanville, has been boosted by a R20,000 donation from business outsourcing company, Sigma Connected.

The funding from Sigma Connected, which offers contact centre services from its offices across Western Cape, aims to support the charity’s staff and essential costs as it cares for orphaned and vulnerable babies to give them the best possible start in life, bridging the gap before they are adopted or returned to their biological family.

The baby home was founded by Wayne and Kim Allen in 2018 after converting their garage into a nursery space. Since 2018, they have taken in 51 babies, which includes 42 being successfully adopted and four reunited with their families.

Sigma Connected’s Nicole Pillay, who nominated the charity, said: “Through suggestions from our staff, we regularly donate funds to worthy local charities as part of the Community Foundation.

“This latest donation to the team at Tiny Owls Baby Home really is something special for us. The work that Wayne and Kim have put in over the past five years is inspiring as not only have they homes dozens of babies, but they have cared for them and prepared them for adoption.

“Both they and the charity’s work is an inspiration and as a mum myself, I really wanted to help after hearing about some of the stories. I am delighted the foundation’s committee chose my nomination and I hope the donation will take some pressure off and help give many more babies the start they deserve in life.”

Kim Allen, the founder of Tiny Owls Baby Home, added: “We are overwhelmed at the generosity of everyone at Sigma Connected and thank them from the bottom of our hearts. They have shown a huge interest in what we do and the impact we try to make, so we truly are grateful. It is already making a difference.”

For more information on Sigma Connected South Africa and its services please visit www.sigmaconnected.com.

Readers can also find out more about Tiny Owls Baby Home by visiting https://tinyowls.org.za/.

NextOptions
Sigma Connected
We specialise in providing outsourced customer contact to retail, government, finance, utilities and telecoms sectors.

Related

Sigma Connected announces immediate new job opportunities in Diep River and Retreat
Sigma ConnectedSigma Connected announces immediate new job opportunities in Diep River and Retreat6 Dec 2022
School children's education in Mitchells Plain to benefit from Sigma Connected donation
Sigma ConnectedSchool children's education in Mitchells Plain to benefit from Sigma Connected donation1 Dec 2022
National Youth Day audience with president as Sigma Connected is hailed for tackling unemployment
Sigma ConnectedNational Youth Day audience with president as Sigma Connected is hailed for tackling unemployment24 Jun 2022
Sigma Connected helps KFM and LottoStar make history with R35,000 charity donation
Sigma ConnectedSigma Connected helps KFM and LottoStar make history with R35,000 charity donation10 Jun 2022
Harness true agility with business process outsourcing
Sigma ConnectedHarness true agility with business process outsourcing29 Nov 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz