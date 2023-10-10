Sigma Connected donation boosts Western Cape baby support centre

A specialist home which provides temporary safety care for orphaned and relinquished babies has benefited from a kind-hearted donation from a local business.

Tiny Owls Baby Home in Durbanville, has been boosted by a R20,000 donation from business outsourcing company, Sigma Connected.

The funding from Sigma Connected, which offers contact centre services from its offices across Western Cape, aims to support the charity’s staff and essential costs as it cares for orphaned and vulnerable babies to give them the best possible start in life, bridging the gap before they are adopted or returned to their biological family.

The baby home was founded by Wayne and Kim Allen in 2018 after converting their garage into a nursery space. Since 2018, they have taken in 51 babies, which includes 42 being successfully adopted and four reunited with their families.

Sigma Connected’s Nicole Pillay, who nominated the charity, said: “Through suggestions from our staff, we regularly donate funds to worthy local charities as part of the Community Foundation.

“This latest donation to the team at Tiny Owls Baby Home really is something special for us. The work that Wayne and Kim have put in over the past five years is inspiring as not only have they homes dozens of babies, but they have cared for them and prepared them for adoption.

“Both they and the charity’s work is an inspiration and as a mum myself, I really wanted to help after hearing about some of the stories. I am delighted the foundation’s committee chose my nomination and I hope the donation will take some pressure off and help give many more babies the start they deserve in life.”

Kim Allen, the founder of Tiny Owls Baby Home, added: “We are overwhelmed at the generosity of everyone at Sigma Connected and thank them from the bottom of our hearts. They have shown a huge interest in what we do and the impact we try to make, so we truly are grateful. It is already making a difference.”

For more information on Sigma Connected South Africa and its services please visit www.sigmaconnected.com.

Readers can also find out more about Tiny Owls Baby Home by visiting https://tinyowls.org.za/.



