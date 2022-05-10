Re-opening of Innovation Co-Lab

On 11 May 2022, 8 months after our beloved Innovation Co-Lab was destroyed during the South African unrest, Innovate Durban will finally be able to once again open the lab's doors to the community.

The Co-Lab, the first of its kind in KwaZulu-Natal was first launched on 4 March 2020 in the heart of Cato Manor at the Umkhumbane Entrepreneurial Support Centre, and has provided the local community with access and exposure to 4th Industrial Revolution tools and equipment as well as workshops, co-working space and Wi-Fi at no cost, in an effort to inspire and empower people to become more innovative as well as create opportunities for employment and the creation of new businesses.While Innovate Durban was left devastated by the destruction of the Co-Lab, along with all its assets, we have always remained committed to rebuilding the facility to continue our important work in KwaZulu-Natal. The Co-Lab was the first step in Innovate Durban's vision to establish other Innovation Labs across KZN, each one offering unique skills and equipment to stimulate skills development and ultimately, job creation.Innovate Durban is also proud to announce that US Consulate General Anne Linnee will be launching the Innovate Durban American Space in our Innovation Co-Lab, which will allow for various American content and resources to be made accessible to the local community.We would like thank eThekwini Municipality, Software AG, the US Consulate in Durban, TIA and the Department of Science and Innovation, uBuntu Community Chest, the Solidarity Fund, and a number of private donors for all their support of our Co-Lab.