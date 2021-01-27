SMEs Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Entrepreneurship jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Chat-based business-recovery resource launched on WhatsApp to assist SMMEs during Covid-19

27 Jan 2021
Issued by: SMMEstart
A chat-based service called SMMEstart has been launched on WhatsApp to provide SMMEs in South Africa with instantly actionable information, guidance and resources to help business owners restart and grow their businesses during the Covid-19 economic recovery period and beyond.

The SMMEstart service on WhatsApp has been developed by Praekelt.org in partnership with Arifu and Jozihub with funding support from Google.org

Designed around an easy-to-navigate menu, SMMEstart is a service that is activated by simply texting the word ‘hi’ in a WhatsApp message to +27 60 011 0110 to get started (or click this link

The automated welcome message allows users to get started by replying with any of the words in bold from the menu.   

The SMMEstart WhatsApp service menu includes:  

Register ®️ Make the most of SMMEstart for your business

News
SMME news and inspirational stories

Financial
Financial relief and help

Tax
Relief and help with tax

Legal
Access legal guidelines

Health
Stay healthy

Grow
Resources to help you learn and grow

Marketing 
Market your business

Free
Find free resources

Share
Tell others about SMMEstart

The resources included have been developed based on the results of research that was conducted into the needs of micro, small and medium-sized business in South Africa - especially needs brought on by Covid-19. 

Among other insights, the needs assessment research confirmed that most businesses in the study experienced severe financial impact from Covid-19. Most respondents indicated that Covid-19 illuminated a need for business skills, predominantly skills relating to implementing sustainable, online business opportunities and digital marketing.  

Respondents also indicated difficulty in understanding or accessing relief opportunities and found that they were not properly compliant in order to access or apply for the relief offered. The respondents further indicated a need for assistance in navigating legal matters as well as with their future business strategy and growth. 

Because SMMEstart is a live service, functionality, content and additional resources will be added over time, especially as needs change or new needs are identified.  

Importantly for businesses (where time really is money), the actionable information, guidance and resources on SMMEstart are easy to access and conveniently available 24hrs a day on your mobile phone. 

At launch, SMMEstart enables micro, small and medium-sized businesses to make use of the following information and resources:
  • Financial - Find and learn how to apply for both government and private sector financial relief resources as well as accounting guidelines and information to help businesses through Covid-19 and beyond. 

  • Grow - Access free resources to grow your knowledge  – including free downloadable books and extensive digital marketing skills training  to help businesses grow, despite challenging times.

  • Tax - Guidance on how to be tax compliant. This is key to accessing Sars Covid-19 relief measures and unlocking new business opportunities.

  • Marketing - Understand and implement marketing that can help businesses survive and thrive through this time.

  • Legal - Guidance on  the new legal dimensions that Covid-19 has brought about to the way businesses operate – as well as other important legal obligations pertaining to micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

  • Health - Access pertinent Covid-19 information. How best to take care of one’s health and the health of your employees – from keeping healthy during Covid-19 to stress reduction and other areas that contribute to the ongoing success of SMMEs.

  • News - Keeping up-to-date on Covid-19 news, including steps being taken by government for business relief and current regulations around reducing the pandemic, as well as news of interest to SMMEs.

  • Free - Resources that SMMEstart is sourcing to help businesses recover and grow. These will be frequently updated as free resources are identified and partnerships entered into with other organisations willing to play a role in helping SMMEs through Covid-19 and beyond.

  • Share - gives people the ability to easily share the service with other business

Rounding off the offerings on SMMEstart is Talk, which will be added in the coming weeks and will give users the opportunity to share their stories and also engage with the SMMEstart helpdesk to ask questions or request additional services, information or support.

Business owners are also encouraged to register on the service in order to receive updates and provide valuable feedback on the service. 

SMMEstart is built on the sustained and wide-ranging global success of HealthAlert which was developed by Praekelt.org using Turn.io for The National Department of Health to disseminate accurate, timeous information on Covid-19 to the public via WhatsApp.

SMMEstart
SMMEstart is a chat-based business recovery service on WhatsApp providing micro, small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs in South Africa with free, actionable information, guidance and resources to restart and grow in the Covid-19 recovery period - and beyond.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: WhatsApp, JoziHub

Related

The problem with switching from WhatsApp to Telegram and Signal18 hours ago
MeltwaterThe new social networks18 Jan 2021
G&G DigitalWhat to expect from digital in 202115 Jan 2021
7 tips from Kaspersky on using Telegram privately and securely13 Jan 2021
WhatsApp users flock to Telegram, Signal following privacy policy debacle11 Jan 2021
WhatsApp introduces new message disappearing feature12 Nov 2020
Checkers Xtra Savings becomes SA's fastest-growing rewards programme7 Oct 2020
5 ways the local beauty industry can be more inclusive5 Oct 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz