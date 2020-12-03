Opening the doors to opportunity with the OLX Hone Your Hustle competition

Although it may be game over for contestants taking part in the OLX Hone Your Hustle competition, for one innovatively inspirational side hustler, it's a case of game only just beginning.

Ledimo Seloyi, who specialises in creating one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted resin products

After taking an insightful look at some of the reasons consumers are using OLX, one of SA’s largest free platforms for buying and selling across various categories, the marketing team recognised the rising trend in people turning their passion-projects into a financially viable side hustle. The OLX Hone Your Hustle competition acknowledged the infinite talent in this country. It allowed side hustlers to win R10,000 in start-up cash and other fabulous prizes. A gamification add-on to the competition gave the public a chance to get involved, have some fun, engage with the platform and ultimately help their favourite side hustler win big.The response? Overwhelming. With a total of 4,000 plus entries, showcasing unmatchable side hustle ideas, South Africans pulled out all the stops to show the country their out-of-the-box ways to make some extra moolah. But, there could be only one winner.Meet Ledimo Seloyi, who quite literally blew the competition out of the water with her Untamed by Didi side hustle. Born from her nickname Didi, Seloyi’s side hustle is a visually splendid showcase of one woman’s artistic vision and talent. Specialising in one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted resin products for use as unique décor, accessories, personalised gifts and stunning jewellery, this side hustler has harnessed her extraordinary spirit to create items as genuinely unique as she is.Originally an office manager in a chiropractic practice, Seloyi is one of the many who felt the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Not touted as an essential service, the practice had to remain shut over the lockdown period. While Seloyi was able to keep her job, it was at a reduced salary, kicking her passion project into overdrive so that she could further support herself.When an advert for the competition popped up on Seloyi’s Twitter feed, it set the wheels in motion for her hustle dreams to come true. Once she received notification that she was chosen as a top 20 finalist in the competition, those dreams suddenly became a lot more real. But how to make sure she caught the attention of the voting public? “When the voting stage of the competition started I created a group on WhatsApp to remind my family and friends to vote for me,” says Seloyi.“I also have over 4,000 friends on Facebook, and I made sure I reminded everyone in the group and on Facebook to vote by creating daily posts. I would also attach the voting link to the invoices of our regular clients so that they could get involved.” Her tenacious networking, along with the superb craftsmanship and sheer beauty of her resin range paid off, landing Seloyi with the most votes in the competition and a landslide win.So where to now for this inspirational side hustler? “The market for resin art is not as big in South Africa as it is in other countries, so with my winnings I’m buying new tools and moulds, setting up an e-commerce site and essentially planning to become a driving force in the local market.”OLX was thrilled to highlight local talent and allow them to win start-up finance. “We wanted to create something completely different to show that we truly understand the needs of regular users of our platform, which I feel we have managed to do quite successfully. This is a financial leg up for those who hustle with heart to invest in their future,” says Nicole Depene-Sander, marketing manager of OLX. “We hope that everyone who participated, as well as those who are thinking of starting their side hustle, will see that there are absolutely no limits when it comes to being the hero in your own success story.”