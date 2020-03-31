2020 healthcare marketing trends to boost your ROI

Cingulate Marketing & Advertising provides insights into 2020's key healthcare marketing trends and how you can use them to your brand's advantage.

More patients want to interact with medical practitioners electronically. As a result, doctors are placing informative articles online to assist patient education; introducing e-visits and e-chat facilities; and enabling patients to pay their bills online.



There’s an increase in patient-driven online appointment scheduling and EMRS (Electronic Medical Recorder Systems), which allow patients to track their progress online.

Tell a story



Show empathy



Educate



Build trust



Keep content simple but engaging



Create content that your viewers will want to share.

About 90.4% of Millennials, 48.2% of Baby Boomers and 77.5% of Gen Xers use social media platforms.



Having a strong social media following builds your brand’s reputation. This is critical when a brand receives negative publicity and social media allows you to manage the crisis.

Improving your website’s organic search results ranking via optimum Search Engine Optimisation



Optimising your website for keywords your audience uses, and



Acquiring inbound links from trusted health publications to help improve your page rank.

Consider this: it took 75 years for 100 million people to get access to the telephone, while the game, Pokemon Go, had that many users in less than 30 days in 2016!We as marketers have our work cut out for us if we want to navigate this fast-changing technology landscape. How do we stay on top of our game, effectively communicate with our customers and build our brand equity?To help you do just that, Cingulate sharesthat can grow your brand in 2020:Medical practitioners are embracingand expect pharmaceutical companies to interact with them electronically. As such, eDetailing and eLearning are growing in popularity.Cingulate is trained and certified to develop and deploy client assets on digital platforms, including face-to-face eDetailing, remote eDetailing and eLearning.Many people, including healthcare professionals, find it easier to watch a video than to read an article, so it’s not surprising that. It’s also an ideal vehicle for healthcare education where content is often technical. Videos allow for content to be presented from both a patient and a doctor’s perspective.When producing a video, take note of these important guidelines:Cingulate uses a professional videographer to expertly assist you in video production from storyboard development and scripting, to recording and editing.helps your brand build a relationship with your target market, understand their needs, and provide professional education. In this way you become a go-to, trusted source of information.Some interesting stats:Cingulate has created websites, microsites, launched and grown social media pages for many of our clients; we can do the same for you.More people are usingto research healthcare conditions. It’s therefore vital that you consider the following:allows a marketer to gather ‘smart’ data based on the type of individual who engages with their brand. As an example, an Adwords campaign via Google can drive interested consumers to a brand’s website. Once someone clicks on the Google ad link and visits the website, they are retargeted with brand display ads when online again, encouraging a return to the brand’s website.