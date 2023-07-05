Sebenza Jobs lets you swipe right to find your match

Dating in the modern world all comes down to swiping right or left on a mobile screen. Now, imagine you could do the same for jobs. Searching for online career choices has always been linear and challenging. South African job portals have apps, but the search can be overwhelming and out of our control.

Sebenza Wi-Fi's new Jobs product, built on its upgraded platform, puts that power back into the hands of commuters. It gives them a choice and brings the search to them. Stuart Steedman, Sebenza technical director, notes: "We're giving our users a place where jobs find them, and they can matchmake instead of hunt within unwieldy parameters. We want their commute to be engaging and productive. We also want employers to get closer to users effectively. Our focus is to connect them quicker."

The approach is social, engaging and refreshingly enjoyable. Signing up is painless, and users searching for jobs inside pay no data fees. The interface is simple: Type in the work you're looking for and lean back.

Sebenza's UI/UX designer, Brian Nonjiji explains further: "It's like Tinder but for your career. A simple swipe left for jobs that don't interest you and swipe right for those that do. Sebenza Jobs fetches postings from areas where Sebenza Taxis operate, specifically tailored and relevant to our taxi commuters, considering their skills, experience, and salary requirements."

When commuters matchmake in any Sebenza mode of transport, jobs will be prioritised according to route, making intelligent decisions about similar jobs within similar distances. Jobs are updated daily, so the site always has something new to discover.

"Sebenza Jobs leverages AI and algorithm to learn what is relevant to the user, sifting through the quality of the jobs they're exposed to and improving the overall experience over time," explains Steedman.

Sebenza Jobs offers a range of benefits, including:

Tailored jobs for the audience in terms of skill requirements and salary



Taxi and bus route data used to rank job suggestions better



Fully data-free to use inside a Sebenza vehicle



A unique, fun interface that will be immediately recognisable by the 'Tinder generation' while remaining usable and understandable by those unfamiliar with Tinder



The ability to learn your preferences over time and occasionally query users when they dislike (swipe left) a job to improve the job-serving algorithm



The potential to plug into any third-party job provider source (e.g. Careers24, PNet, etc.) for continuous improvement and a broader range of available positions

With its real-time targeting, optimised engagement and matchmaking methods, Sebenza Jobs will fast become the space for South African commuters looking to get hired with a single swipe.



