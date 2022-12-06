Sigma Connected announces immediate new job opportunities in Diep River and Retreat

One of South Africa's leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies has announced it is creating over 600 new jobs in Western Cape.

Bevin Sandras, director of International Operations at Sigma Connected

Sigma Connected, which offers customer contact centre services across the energy, water, insurance and financial services sectors, has announced it is filling 600 new contact centre agent vacancies at its offices in Diep River and Retreat.

They will add to Sigma’s 2,100-strong workforce in Western Cape, which has already seen 800 additional people employed this year alone.

Bevin Sandras, director of International Operations at Sigma Connected said: “I am delighted that once again we are expanding our team in Diep River and Retreat after already adding hundreds of new jobs this year.

“These are opportunities that are available now for local people to secure long-term careers and access the best training and development which will support them both professionally and personally.

“We are part of a booming industry and we are proud of our culture of building careers and creating a unique Sigma community and we hope to recruit a further group of people from the local community, who want to excel and be part of that journey.”

Sandras added that the company will also be recruiting for some of the roles through Impact Sourcing – an initiative which has helped Sigma Connected onboard hundreds of employees in recent years.

For further information on the jobs available and to submit CVs, readers should visit https://sigmaconnected.com/za/careers/.

For more information on the Sigma Connected and its services readers can visit www.sigmaconnected.com.



