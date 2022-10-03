Sigma Connected wins South African 'Jobs Creation Award' in recognition of community commitment

A Western Cape business outsourcing specialist has won a national award for its commitment to creating meaningful job prospects and opportunities in disadvantaged communities.

Sigma Connected South Africa, which offers customer contact services in multiple sectors, has won the Jobs Creation Award as part of country’s respected Top Empowerment Awards.

The award highlights organisations across South Africa that contribute towards the alleviation of poverty by tackling unemployment, whilst also displaying leadership, and the ability to prove a lasting impact in their communities. All businesses in the awards are independently assessed and scored against other shortlisted organisations.

Sigma Connected was recognised for its work over the past two years, alongside its partners, to bring almost 200 jobs to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

David Neale, managing director of Sigma Connected South Africa said: “We are hugely committed to bringing new jobs to communities and young people, but also know the importance of providing the best training and entry-level careers for excluded youth.

“This award underlines those commitments and we are delighted to be recognised nationally for the impact we are making across the Western Cape and beyond in our offices in Johannesburg and Pretoria. However, it is only the start of the journey, and our plan to recruit and train hundreds more people over the next few years continues.”

Mr Neale added: “It is another tremendous milestone for us and underlines again how seriously we tackle the issue and make things happen in disadvantaged communities.”

The award comes just months after Sigma Connected opened its new state-of-the-art contact centre in Cape Flats community, Mitchells Plain. In July, the company became the first GBS operation to provide contact centre services from Mitchells Plain, taking jobs to the communities where they are most needed. The move supports the commitment to create 1,000 new jobs by 2025.

Earlier this summer Sigma Connected was the country’s only BPO invited to the Youth Opportunities Expo, part of the 46th Annual Youth Day which was a public endorsement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the work Sigma Connected has done to create employment in South Africa.



