Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sigma ConnectedSA SharesBizcommunity.comCareerJunctionicandi CQpinpoint oneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Youth Employment Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sigma Connected wins South African 'Jobs Creation Award' in recognition of community commitment

3 Oct 2022
Issued by: Sigma Connected
A Western Cape business outsourcing specialist has won a national award for its commitment to creating meaningful job prospects and opportunities in disadvantaged communities.
Sigma Connected wins South African 'Jobs Creation Award' in recognition of community commitment

Sigma Connected South Africa, which offers customer contact services in multiple sectors, has won the Jobs Creation Award as part of country’s respected Top Empowerment Awards.

The award highlights organisations across South Africa that contribute towards the alleviation of poverty by tackling unemployment, whilst also displaying leadership, and the ability to prove a lasting impact in their communities. All businesses in the awards are independently assessed and scored against other shortlisted organisations.

Sigma Connected was recognised for its work over the past two years, alongside its partners, to bring almost 200 jobs to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

David Neale, managing director of Sigma Connected South Africa said: “We are hugely committed to bringing new jobs to communities and young people, but also know the importance of providing the best training and entry-level careers for excluded youth.

“This award underlines those commitments and we are delighted to be recognised nationally for the impact we are making across the Western Cape and beyond in our offices in Johannesburg and Pretoria. However, it is only the start of the journey, and our plan to recruit and train hundreds more people over the next few years continues.”

Mr Neale added: “It is another tremendous milestone for us and underlines again how seriously we tackle the issue and make things happen in disadvantaged communities.”

The award comes just months after Sigma Connected opened its new state-of-the-art contact centre in Cape Flats community, Mitchells Plain. In July, the company became the first GBS operation to provide contact centre services from Mitchells Plain, taking jobs to the communities where they are most needed. The move supports the commitment to create 1,000 new jobs by 2025.

Earlier this summer Sigma Connected was the country’s only BPO invited to the Youth Opportunities Expo, part of the 46th Annual Youth Day which was a public endorsement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the work Sigma Connected has done to create employment in South Africa.

NextOptions
Sigma Connected
We specialise in providing outsourced customer contact to retail, government, finance, utilities and telecoms sectors.
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, David Neale

Related

Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding
Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding22 hours ago
Medupi, Kusile require R33bn to complete commissioning, remedial work
Medupi, Kusile require R33bn to complete commissioning, remedial work3 days ago
Adopt-a-School Foundation's heritage
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationAdopt-a-School Foundation's heritage28 Sep 2022
Sappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa
SappiSappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa21 Sep 2022
Renewable energy at home can be a reality for all South Africans
GreenCapeRenewable energy at home can be a reality for all South Africans18 Aug 2022
SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions
SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions8 Aug 2022
South Africa needs stronger security in place to stop the sabotage of its power supply
South Africa needs stronger security in place to stop the sabotage of its power supply4 Aug 2022
The Eskom crisis: Acknowledging positive change
The Eskom crisis: Acknowledging positive change3 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz