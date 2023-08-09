The NHI could make South Africa a leader in digitised healthcare

On 13 June 2023, a significant milestone was achieved as the Government successfully passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, marking a pivotal step towards revolutionising the country's healthcare landscape.

Since its enactment, a wide range of perspectives has emerged from diverse quarters, offering a spectrum of views on the optimal execution of this ambitious public healthcare endeavour.

Among these voices, the distinguished Mancosa School of Healthcare (SoH) stands out.Notably, the SoH commends the NHI's commendable aspiration to ensure comprehensive healthcare services accessible to all citizens, irrespective of their socioeconomic background. Its stance resonates with a belief in fostering a culture of innovation, an intrinsic trait that has historically propelled the South African healthcare system forward.

While most global healthcare systems cautiously consider the future impact of digitised healthcare, South Africa is presented with a perfect opportunity to position itself as an African leader in this space by ensuring that digital innovations play a central role in the development of the NHI.

Despite the uncertainty traditionally associated with digital innovation, technology will play a crucial role in the development of the NHI by supporting key components and goals of the programme. These developments will be manifested in several ways: