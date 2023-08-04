Revolutionising video content: An avatar for continuity and continued connection

BP2W® - or An Even Better Place to Work® - was founded more than two decades ago by Shay McConnon and is a developmental solution and proven online business tool for growing leadership and fostering collaborative working relationships.

Over the years, McConnon became pivotal to the company’s communications as the star of a lot of their videos. So, as he approached retirement, BP2W® wanted to find an alternative way to keep him as a spokesperson without relying on him personally when creating video content. A transition of ownership put even more pressure on them to find a different approach.

Therefore, to maintain the identity McConnon established for the company, they came up with a unique solution to create an avatar of McConnon to represent him in their videos.

Steven Hall, Brand Avatar's founder and creative director, explained that: “McConnon’s avatar effectively represents his legacy; it became a symbol of continuity and a connection to the company's origins. And makes it easier to maintain a sense of familiarity and consistency when creating new content.”

Embracing the future of content creation

Existing voice overs were used for the first set of videos recreated, of which this is a sample, however, for BP2W®'s new ownership launch video, McConnon’s avatar had to not only look the part but also sound the part. As a result, McConnon’s voice was cloned to generate the voiceover for this video.

Now the team has the creative freedom to produce content without requiring Shay's direct involvement.

Avatar innovation

McConnon had the following to say: "As the world continues to evolve and transform, so too does my own persona. I am honoured and excited to share with the world that I have become a meta-human avatar, a testament to the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. This transformation has only deepened my commitment to driving our business forward, pushing boundaries, and embracing innovation."

A bridge to succession

By embracing new technology, BP2W® successfully navigated the challenge of transitioning ownership while preserving the legacy established by McConnon. His avatar is now a powerful tool for maintaining the brand's essence, instilling confidence in customers and stakeholders – plus, it exemplifies the company's adaptability and forward-thinking mindset.



