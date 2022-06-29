Toyota named in Top 10 of Africa's most admired brands for second year

Toyota has been named as one of Africa's most admired brands by Brand Africa, an intergenerational movement established in 2010 to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa's competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent.

2022 rank 2021 rank 2020 rank Brand Category Country of origin 1 1 1 Nike Sport and Fitness USA 2 2 2 Adidas Sport and Fitness Germany 3 3 3 Samsung Electronics / Computers South Korea 4 4 4 Coca-Cola Non-alcoholic Beverages USA 5 5 6 Apple Electronics / Computers USA 6 6 6 Tecno Electronics / Computers China 7 8 9 Gucci Luxury Italy 8 9 11 Toyota Auto Manufacturers Japan 9 7 8 Puma Sports & Fitness Germany 10 11 7 MTN Telecommunications South Africa

Brand Africa’s annual report and analysis of brands’ standing in Africa, Brand Africa 100™, ranks the most admired brands on the continent and is based on a pan-African survey across more than 25 countries that account for over 80% of Africa’s population and GDP.Every year, in partnership with Kantar, the globally respected consumer knowledge and information company and Geopoll, the leading mobile based surveying platform with a database of over 250 million respondents in Africa, it independently surveys, analyses and ranks brands in Africa.In the latest report, Brand Africa 100™ 2022, Toyota was ranked 8th on The Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa list. This is an improvement on the position it achieved on the 2021 list when it made its Top 10 debut in the number 9 slot.“Congratulations to the entire Toyota team – that’s Toyota SA as well as the brand’s dealers and other distributors throughout Africa – on this remarkable achievement,” said FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Joburg Group MD, Joey Khuvutlu.“It’s no mean feat to be ranked within the Top 100 in a survey which annually yields over 80,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands, let alone improve upon a ranking in the Top 10. But the Toyota team has done just that, despite its opportunities for growth being severely stunted by the Covid pandemic and lockdown,” Khuvutlu said.FCB Joburg executive creative director and a man who has worked on the brand in South Africa for 13 years, Tian van den Heever, added: “This is Toyota’s second appearance within the Top 10 – it ranked 11th on the 2020 and 2019 rankings and made its Top 10 debut last year at 9th.“As Toyota SA’s marketing partner in South Africa since its launch way back in 1961, FCB Joburg and now Hellocomputer Joburg are determined to play their part where ever they can to make sure that happens.“Personally, given my long association with the brand, I’m incredibly proud to work on such an amazing brand that means so much to people on the continent, and has such a special place in my heart.”