National Flag celebrates 40 years, launches new look

This year marks 40 years in business for National Flag. Aydonne Samuels, the sales and marketing director of National Flag, shares the company's journey in the branding and events industry and how it got to where it is today...

“Established in 1982 as a flag-making company, National Flag Branding and Event Solutions now offers anything you may need to create, install and set up branding materials at any event,” Samuels explains. “As a leading below-the-line branding supplier, we have the latest technological capabilities, including flat-bed screen printing, dye sublimation and direct digital printing.



"This allows us to offer a new generation of branding innovations, and to create a full range of flags, banners, gazebos, outdoor banners and display systems. All products are locally manufactured in our 8000m² factory in Johannesburg.”



1. National Flag recently relaunched its brand and logo. Tell us a bit about the new brand image and logo design?



Just as a flag is much more than just cloth and ink, we have an enormous amount to offer – including the largest product range in the African branding industry.



Our national service crews service every city and “dorpie” in South Africa on a two-month cycle, and our largest dedicated production facility for display only products is our commitment in South Africa and the rest of Africa. It was important that our new online presence is testimony to our ambitions for Africa. We have also launched the industry’s first TV channel that will be packed with content to further establish ourselves as the industry mavericks.



2. National Flag’s new 8000m² production facility is now the largest in Africa – give us some more context as to why this is such a big feat and what is means for the company and the industry?



We made some significant investments for our brand relaunch; our new impressive production facility provides us with the capacity we need to service customers on time every time. Within the first few weeks we were able to start our 24-hour production days to ensure customer expectations are exceeded and National Flag will be Africa’s number-one choice for display products with no fuss, no tiers and most importantly, no nonsense.



Aydonne Samuels 3. How does your focus on reseller trade pricing work, and what benefits can resellers enjoy as a result?



We were the first to launch trade pricing to the African continent. For over 40 years National Flag has looked after resellers. We provide the marketing material and support so resellers can add our products to their portfolio and use our special trade pricing. Our product range offers both screen and digital printing capabilities to ensure you are getting the best value and the best quality in the industry.



We are proud to wave our own flag, and have decades of experience in delighting resellers across South Africa and beyond.



We are a proudly South African company at BBEEE level 1 and offer our clients a complete solution for all branding requirements, below-the-line products and events.



Our resellers enjoy the following benefits: 24-hour express service



Access to our industry-first 98% strike through technology



Price Pledge, we will beat any written quote



Industries shortest lead-times



Financial flexibility – Credit terms available



Free delivery in JHB and CT



Service excellence – We don’t say no



Excellent value – No artwork set up cost and trade pricing available



No risk – NF has over 40 years’ experience in delighting South Africa’s largest brands



Marketing support and assistance offered with the widest range of display products and services in the industry 4. What is National Flag’s Price Pledge?



We are in the fortunate position to source our raw materials in bulk and therefore produce high volumes to guarantee you SA’s best value, best quality and the best service. Our clients are important to us, and invite anyone in the market to visit us and experience how display should be done. No arrogance, no nonsense, no art work fees, we will even do the art work for you. We are very confident that we can match any quote in the industry. Put us to the test, and ask your sales person about our Price Pledge Commitment.



5. What are your lead times for clients?



National Flag stocks Africa’s largest range of country and SA flags. They are immediately available to you. Our huge 24-hour production facility delivers three-days’ turnaround times on orders. But, we do know things can sometimes go wrong, so ask your sales person about our 24-hour Express Service for those “last-minute-dot-com-deals”.



6. You’ve achieved an industry-first 98% strike through – what does this mean for the branding and events industry?



Our newly renovated home enabled us to source the newest and best technology available internationally. Our unmatched high strike-though on our printed products is just another National Flag intervention to provide our customers with the best quality at the best value. In August we launched another international technology first exclusively available to our resellers. More information to follow on this exciting offering.



7. What does it mean to have world exclusivity on the latest printing technology?



The National Flag brand is known for its innovation, we launched SA’s first screen automated printing capabilities followed by our original and now leading investments in digitally printed fabrics. Our service crew is the largest in Africa, and we will cover every city and “dorpie” every couple of months to retain quality control of our off-site work. It is therefore expected that we will again take the lead in the soon-to-be-launched National Flag product range.



8. Are there any promotions you are currently running that clients can take advantage of?



National Flag currently offers the Deluxe Aluminium 3m x 3m Digitally Branded Gazebo Complete with a Bag and Toolkit for only R3,240 each excl. VAT (includes a five-year warranty on the frame). We also have our Deluxe Chrome Pull Banners at only R695 each excl. VAT. Call your sales consultant for our weekly promotions.



9. How do clients get in touch?



We are available on 011 887 01 43. Or email us at



