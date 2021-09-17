The 5th Nation Brand Forum to catalyse South Africa's economic recovery and global competitiveness

The Minister in the Presidency and Brand South Africa are to host the fifth instalment of the annual Nation Brand Forum, which will bring together a wide range of stakeholders to chart the way forward to realise the goals of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), with the objective to revive and revitalise the South African economy post the Covid-19 pandemic.