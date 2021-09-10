Savanna Cider voted coolest alcohol brand at the 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Started in 2004, the Sunday Times GenNext study remains the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey. It consists of the polling of over 5000 South Africans. This year, for the first time, the opinions of young adults aged 25-30 years were incorporated. This expansion in the age gate was also to cater for the newest category - Coolest Alcohol Brand, only voted for by youth 18 years and older.