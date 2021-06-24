Brand South Africa kicks off decade celebration with Play Your Part Awards 2021 announcement

It is official! Brand South Africa's flagship programme, Play Your Part, turns 10 this year. The nationwide social movement that was created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa is celebrating this momentous milestone with the launch of an initiative that seeks to recognise and acknowledge South Africans who are currently contributing to positive change. Brand South Africa is honoured to announce the launch of the Play Your Part Awards 2021, a nine-category award programme that is working to celebrate citizens who have demonstrated unparalleled care for their community, the environment, and the status of our socio-economic equity.