Branding Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Workbench starts a new tradition with a new look

3 May 2021
Issued by: Workbench
Workbench has been creating opportunities to 'feel the good work' since 2013. With the appointment of Sean van der Westhuizen as creative director, one of his first tasks was to refresh the agency's corporate identity to mark the start of his tenure at Workbench and to coincide with the launch of its new website.

Co-founders Michael Cook and Martin Sing had this to say: “We wanted to start a tradition that demonstrates our agency’s belief that if we are to survive and thrive, we have to put our egos aside and allow others to build on the idea of Workbench. Giving Sean the opportunity to re-energise our CI is just one reflection of that.”

Van der Westhuizen took up the challenge and this was his inspiration behind the design: “I set out to create a look for us that reflects how we’ve grown up as a company and established ourselves as a strong player in the industry. I also wanted to pay tribute to Workbench’s inceptive CI, so I kept our brand colours. The result is a refreshed, strong and clean design, with the incorporation of the new Workbench ‘block’ icon into our logo. The block symbolises a workbench, and this bench represents how we work. We stand around the bench together with our clients and craft partners, working on what’s on it, to make beautiful, effective pieces of advertising. That’s the essence of how we feel about good work.”

Workbench marks 7 years in business

When Michael Cook and Martin Sing forged Workbench in 2013, the objective was clear: to offer large agency capability with boutique agency speed and service...

Issued by Workbench 23 Oct 2020


The fresh, new look is part of Workbench’s own inclusive brand story. The thinking, craft and design that went into it follows the same care and attention the agency applies to all their client’s brand stories. This philosophy has helped Workbench establish itself as an up-and-coming lead brand agency in South Africa, building the likes of Longevity, Mukuru, Don Papa Rum, Denny Mushrooms and SBS Tanks. Furthermore, the agency has recently been awarded the Courvoisier brand in South Africa.

About Workbench:

Workbench is a full service, through-the-line marketing communications agency based in Johannesburg with clients in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, as well as the UK and Philippines. Started in 2013, Workbench offers large agency capability with boutique agency speed and service. www.workbench1.com

Workbench
We're a full-service creative agency in JHB, providing brand services for local and international clients.
Comment

Read more: Longevity, Denny Mushrooms, Courvoisier, Mukuru, Workbench

Related

Innovation on shelf as plant-based food market grows2 Dec 2020
WorkbenchWorkbench marks 7 years in business23 Oct 2020
How an African startup grew into a global fintech powerhouse9 Jul 2020
WorkbenchWorkbench's resourcefulness helps Denny to 'add goodness'4 Jun 2020
Mukuru Groceries enables people in SA to support Zimbabweans in need18 May 2020
WorkbenchMukuru appoints Workbench to grow the brand across Africa11 May 2020
Denny's new compostable punnets are made of sugarcane by-product17 Dec 2019
WorkbenchA story of celebration: Workbench relaunches the Mukuru brand with new TVC20 Nov 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz