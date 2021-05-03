Workbench starts a new tradition with a new look

Co-founders Michael Cook and Martin Sing had this to say: “We wanted to start a tradition that demonstrates our agency’s belief that if we are to survive and thrive, we have to put our egos aside and allow others to build on the idea of Workbench. Giving Sean the opportunity to re-energise our CI is just one reflection of that.”
Van der Westhuizen took up the challenge and this was his inspiration behind the design: “I set out to create a look for us that reflects how we’ve grown up as a company and established ourselves as a strong player in the industry. I also wanted to pay tribute to Workbench’s inceptive CI, so I kept our brand colours. The result is a refreshed, strong and clean design, with the incorporation of the new Workbench ‘block’ icon into our logo. The block symbolises a workbench, and this bench represents how we work. We stand around the bench together with our clients and craft partners, working on what’s on it, to make beautiful, effective pieces of advertising. That’s the essence of how we feel about good work.”
When Michael Cook and Martin Sing forged Workbench in 2013, the objective was clear: to offer large agency capability with boutique agency speed and service...
The fresh, new look is part of Workbench’s own inclusive brand story. The thinking, craft and design that went into it follows the same care and attention the agency applies to all their client’s brand stories. This philosophy has helped Workbench establish itself as an up-and-coming lead brand agency in South Africa, building the likes of Longevity, Mukuru, Don Papa Rum, Denny Mushrooms and SBS Tanks. Furthermore, the agency has recently been awarded the Courvoisier brand in South Africa. About Workbench:
Workbench is a full service, through-the-line marketing communications agency based in Johannesburg with clients in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, as well as the UK and Philippines. Started in 2013, Workbench offers large agency capability with boutique agency speed and service. www.workbench1.com