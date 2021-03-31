Superunion creates Metropolitan's youthful GetUp brand identity

Metropolitan is one of South Africa's leading insurers. To help maintain this leadership position, Superunion was commissioned to overhaul Metropolitan's masterbrand identity to remain resonant within a more modern-day market landscape. Yet, despite a successful brand refresh, younger South African consumers remained of the view that Metropolitan was for the older generation.

In response, Metropolitan briefed Superunion to design a new digital-first sub-brand GetUp, specifically targeting young adults. As a branding agency that specialises in digital design experiences, Superunion was well-positioned to deliver on the brief.The new offering taps into the insight that many young adults find growing up and taking charge of their finances intimidating. Even finding and speaking to a financial advisor is something they believe you only do once you’ve ‘made it’.“GetUp encourages young adults to open up about money, so we optimised the CI and user experience to create an environment that helps young adults feel most comfortable engaging and getting financial advice,” said Mathew Weiss, managing director of the agency.The brand embraces electric colours that are achievable on-screen and encourages interaction by playfully layering personalised doodles and relying on simple animation to create a stand-out visual language system.Metropolitan’s marketing manager, Berniece Hieckmann, added: “The new brand personifies our value proposition. While it’s vibrant and fresh, it’s also warm and welcoming.”