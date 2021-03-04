Branding Company news South Africa

Break out of the inbox with smart brand messaging

4 Mar 2021
Issued by: G&G Digital
In the digital era, it's never been more difficult for brands to break through the deluge of information and penetrate consumers' ever decreasing attention spans. Your brand messaging is one of the most important aspects of a marketing communications strategy. From the language used, to the tone it is delivered in, successful brand messages will result in your target audience resonating with your brand, and be more open to receiving your content.

It takes between five and seven points of contact for a brand to make an impression. Here’s some ways you can make sure your brand impressions last.

Be customer-centric

Before planning and crafting your brand’s key messaging, make sure you view your brand as a consumer would. Use survey data and qualitative intelligence to better understand your target audience. You will probably find they’re looking for relatable, relevant content that adds to their experience, without being too hard to sell.

Be clear about your brand’s ‘why’

Take the time to introspect on your brand’s vision and mission. This should raise questions on where you see your brand in the next two, three and five years. Understanding your brand’s short- and long-term progress will mean you can apply that in your brand messaging, ensuring your brand stays relevant.

Break out from the competition

Study your competition thoroughly. What are they doing, where are they going, and who is their target audience? Understanding this will empower you to craft unique and authentic content rather than more of the same as your competitors.

Make channels work

Use channels that are relevant for your budget, your brand and your target audience. More consumers are staying home, which means the most important place to reach them is online. From Instagram to TikTok, people are looking for spaces to connect without the risk of contracting Covid-19. This gives you the opportunity to meet your audience on a platform they resonate with.

Four tips to crafting brand messages that resonate

  1. Be consistent

    Make use of all relevant platforms, keep your brand message consistent and tailored to each audience. This will show your target audience that your brand will deliver on its promises with the same consistency as your messaging.

  2. Show why you’re unique

    If a competitor can safely say the same thing you’re saying, your brand is not that unique and there’s not much compelling reason for your target audience to choose it. This means it’s time to dive deep and find out what sets your brand apart, then go on to tell your target audience about it in a compelling, honest and creative way - all aligned with your brand tone of voice.

  3. Prove you’re unique

    Ensure that any and every claim you make is true. Avoid outlandish statements that make you ‘the best in the world’, rather focus on what truly makes you different and better.

  4. Be noteworthy and memorable

    Consumers look for memorable communications and experiences that inform, uplift, entertain and inspire. Make sure your brand delivers on their desires in a way that is personable and relatable to your audience.

With effective brand messages, you can go from inboxes to check out and from social media to visits to your website. What’s more, you can forge lasting impressions and transform your customers into an army of brand advocates.

About Desirée Gullan 

Award-winning co-founder and executive creative director of G&G Digital, Desirée Gullan has been pivotal in producing many breakthrough digital communications based on deep, strategic insights. From strategy to creative direction, Gullan drives her agency to produce outstanding work and results-driven campaigns that add value to G&G's clients and their consumers.    

About G&G 

G&G Digital is an award-winning digital agency that creates breakthrough solutions for local and international brands. The team at G&G have a passion for producing quality, strategic digital solutions to assist organisations with their digital brand strategies and communications. All solutions are founded on deep consultation, strategic insights and data. G&G aims to surprise, delight and exceed clients' expectations.  

For more information, visit http://gullanandgullan.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

G&G Digital
Using deep insights and a thorough analysis, G&G positions your brand first by weaving storytelling, smart solutions and interactive digital strategy to place your brand where it belongs, above all.
