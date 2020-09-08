Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve and Brand Factor remind Gauteng that the wild awaits

Gauteng's much-loved Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve, near Krugersdorp in the Cradle of Humankind, has introduced a fresh new logo and campaign. "The wild awaits" reminds city dwellers that the great outdoors - and the amazing animals that make their home there - are only a short drive away. With record visitor numbers in August, the campaign has already been a huge success.

Apart from designing the new logo, Brand Factor also strategised, conceptualised and created the various elements of the campaign including out of home, radio, social media and a series of three segments on The Expresso Show on SABC 3. Outdoor executions are designed to remind passing motorists that they could be experiencing more excitement than they’re used to on their usual journeys, with messages like “See a real zebra crossing”, “Watch a lion eat lunch and “Enjoy our high rise views”.The radio execution features Jason Goliath pulling off a truly impeccable Sir David Attenborough voice as he lists the A-Z of animals that can be seen there. Posts on Facebook and Instagram introduced the new logo in a teaser campaign encouraging fans to guess which animals had just undergone a makeover.Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve’s impressive wildlife is a key differentiator from other local attractions, and is the hero of the campaign. This is especially important because of the conservation focus of the reserve in the wake of its decision to put a stop to cub petting just under a year ago in September 2019.is a reminder of the strong emotional connection that South Africans feel with our wildlife heritage,” explains RLNR brand manager Jessica Khupe.“The whole Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve management team loves the campaign. Brand Factor has worked with us since 2018 and knows our brand very well. We think the new campaign is just right for Gauteng residents right now, and we’re thrilled with the impact it has already had on visitor numbers.”