Edith Venter Promotions and The Code Group have partnered up with Oracle Media

Edith Venter Promotions and The Code Group will be partnering up with Oracle Media this month.

Lockdown has not stopped these three prosperous businesses and they have no intention of slowing down any time soon. They have endeavoured to keep expanding their reach, embraced the current way of offering their services, and with this dynamic collaboration, will now offer a combination of brands and services to all their clients. Not only has Oracle Media taken on new partners and directors, they also announced that from 1 August 2020, Sohail Govender, current financial manager and general manager, will be promoted to financial director of Oracle Media. Neil Barker will remain as the managing director, Edith Venter joins as the director of events and PR and Devereaux Joubert as IT and web director.With over 20 years of experience, Edith Venter Promotions are leaders in the events industry who delivers exquisite and extraordinary events and functions. Edith Venter Promotions marked their 20th anniversary with a rebrand and their motto: Engage Communicate Activate. This includes expansion into PR, marketing and brand management.Edith Venter’s name is synonymous with style, grace, tenacity, and success, and she is no stranger to South Africans. Some know her for her involvement with charities, motivational talks, fashion shows and her businesses but mainly for her being a formidable businesswoman. Edith Venter aligned herself with a young dynamic team: Moroesi Leboela with her expertise in logistics and event management and Andrew Hare with his extensive knowledge in social media management and creativity. His rapport with clients is legendary. Edith, Moroesi and Andrew are the capable team behind Edith Venter Promotions. Their personal touch and skills are seen in the attention-to-detail in every event managed by the company.Edith Venter Promotions is extremely excited for all their new and exciting projects being announced at the end of 2020. Edith Venter Promotions was very honoured recently to acquire the management of Product of the Year South Africa – A worldwide brand in 40 countries.The Code Group is a software and web development company that specialises in custom software development for businesses and individuals. They are passionate about giving their clients the ability to run their business from their mobile devices by developing applications which align to their on-the-go needs. They provide tailor-made integrations that will merge with business processes, business needs and other conveniences that come with brilliant and personalised software. They also provide additional services such as mobile and web development and online store creation.The Code Group develops innovative, creative and functional applications all of which are designed to suit your company, business or individual needs. Devereaux Joubert is the director of this dynamic solutions-driven software company.Oracle Media is a brand and digital marketing agency. They create monthly content for their clients’ social media, digital and traditional marketing platforms specific to their business needs and their marketing strategy from conception to completion. Their team mainly consists of young innovative minds who understand up-and-coming trends and add that unique edge to the final product. They understand the need to reach the targeted audience immediately and to assist the growth of businesses, generate sales and increase awareness of brands, products, and services offered. Oracle Media operates seven days a week to manage the leads on behalf of their clients.Oracle Media is now one of the leading social media and marketing entities in the Eastern Cape who boasts a diverse range of clientele across the country and subsequently have expanded across the borders. They have offices in Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg and satellite staff in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Cape Town and Windhoek.This distinctive partnership will exhibit reinvention and focus on delivering a diverse range of services to ensure that their existing and future clients get a holistic service offering.