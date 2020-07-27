Garden Route branding agency wins Gold at international NYX Awards

Garden Route-based, international branding agency, Magnetic Creative, has been awarded Gold in the prestigious NYX Video Awards 2020.

After an intense judging period, featuring entries from over 30 countries, Magnetic Creative was selected for the top award for its film ‘Machines That Drive Success’. The sales video, shot for Roff Milling, was entered and awarded under the ‘branded content’ category for ‘sales motivation.’





“Winning an award for strategy or design is one thing, but being recognised for performance and engagement is a much greater achievement. It shows that our creative works,” says Magnetic Creative CEO Etienne Bruwer.



The NYX Video Awards is an international awards competition open to all marketing communications and videography professionals to celebrate and recognise global creative expertise and proficiency.



“We are proud of all the amazing individuals, agencies and companies who joined the NYX Awards this year,” says Kenjo Ong, CEO of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “This win by Magnetic Creative is not just a testament to their unbridled talent, but one that will inspire many for years to come.”



The judgement



The NYX winners are judged by highly esteemed international marketing communications and videography professionals, selected according to a strict code of excellence. The judging panel comprises experts from 16 countries, embracing diversity and ingenuity from all corners of the globe.



Entries are evaluated on the creative proficiency and the messages behind each visual concept.



“Maize is a staple of more than 300 million people across Africa and the most important food crop in many regions,” says Bruwer. “Our client, Roff Milling, the manufacturer of maize milling machines and accessories, approached us to help grow their business both in South Africa as well as beyond its borders into sub-Saharan Africa. Our approach was to develop purpose-led content marketing, designed to target the right people in the right place with the right messaging, at the right time.”



Tough competition



Among the submissions, some familiar global brands represented include World Vision Canada, Heineken USA, PETA, BMW, Audi, Adidas, BBC Studioworks, Shoot You Ltd, Dell EMC, Unilever, Lexus and Western Digital.



“An NYX Award has never just been about the title. It’s an affirmation for the hard work these individuals have given for their work,” says Ong. “Their phenomenal ideas and concepts are two big reasons why the NYX Awards will continue to honour proficiency and expertise that transcends beyond normality.”



