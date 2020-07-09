Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Branding Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Brand South Africa and Brand Finance announce top 50 South African brands

Issued by: Brand South Africa
  • MTN retains title of nation's most valuable brand, valued at R49.4bn
  • Life Healthcare is South Africa's fastest growing brand, up 29% and climbing 5 spots in ranking
  • Vodacom is nation's strongest brand, Brand Strength Index (BSI) score 89.5 out of 100
  • Top 50 most valuable South African brands from Brand Finance South Africa 50 2020 ranking stand to lose over R65bn of cumulative brand value following devastating Covid-19 pandemic
    • View the full Brand Finance South Africa 50 2020 report here

    As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the global and national economy, South Africa’s top 50 most valuable brands could lose up to 15% of brand value cumulatively, a drop of over R65bn compared to the original valuation date of 1 January 2020, according to the latest Brand Finance South Africa 50 2020 report.

    Looking beyond South Africa, the value of the 500 most valuable brands in the world, ranked in the Brand Finance Global 500 2020 league table, could fall by an estimated R15tn as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

    Brand Finance has assessed the impact of Covid-19 based on the effect of the outbreak on enterprise value, compared to what it was on 1st January 2020. Based on this impact on enterprise value, Brand Finance estimated the likely impact on brand value for each sector. The industries have been classified into three categories – limited impact (minimal brand value loss or potential brand value growth), moderate impact (up to 10% brand value loss), and heavy impact (up to 20% brand value loss) – based on the level of brand value loss observed for each sector in the first quarter of 2020.

    Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director, Brand Finance Africa, commented:

    “2020 has marked yet another troubled year for the South African economy as it continues to contract at an alarming rate and the far reaching and debilitating Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated this deterioration further. Now, more than ever, the economy will rely on the strength of home-grown brands to support the nation’s efforts on home soil and abroad to try and pull South Africa out of the slump that has engulfed the nation for the last decade.”

    David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance commented:

    “South Africa as a country and Africa as a continent remain huge opportunities for brand managers. However, the next six months or so will be crucial. With so much uncertainty in the world, and in particular concerns about the potential damage to both the populations and economies of emerging countries, we could be in for a rough ride before things improve. Brands that survive these challenging times can expect a bright future.”


    MTN retains top spot

    Telco giant MTN has retained the title of South Africa’s most valuable brand despite recording a 2% brand value loss to R49.4bn. Over the last year, Africa’s largest mobile operator has celebrated solid profits and impressive subscriber growth, which currently stands at over 250 million across 23 countries.

    Despite being touted as one of South Africa’s greatest corporate success stories, the brand has been hitting the global headlines recently and has been placed under increased scrutiny following allegations that it paid bribes to militant Islamist groups in Afghanistan. This is not the first time the brand has come under the microscope - most notably its 2015 Nigerian fine - and MTN will, once again, rely on its strong brand and its far reaching market share to maintain its position as South Africa’s most valuable brand.

    As with all big telcos globally, MTN is being squeezed from all sides as OTT messaging apps like WhatsApp are impacting voice and SMS revenue, and challenger brands offer comparable data services at below-market rates, leading to fierce price competition and decreasing margins. However, Covid-19 may be an opportunity for telecoms brands to reverse their fortunes, as Brand Finance predicts a limited overall impact to the sector and even potential for growth as demand surges.

    Life Healthcare up impressive 29%

    Recording an impressive 29% brand value increase to R2.4bn, and simultaneously jumping five spots, Life Healthcare is the fastest growing brand in the ranking. Since its inception, Life Healthcare has undertaken numerous acquisitions and constructed several new hospitals to become the second largest private hospital group in the nation, claiming over a quarter of the market share, with a portfolio that includes nearly 50 acute hospitals and over 900 beds.

    The brand has successfully turned the tide on its fortunes following a turbulent couple of years negotiating the fallout from the Competition Commission’s Health Market Inquiry report, where the sector was placed under increased scrutiny for rising consumer costs and lack of transparency, both of which damaged brand values.

    Life Healthcare has achieved solid results despite the contracting South African economy - which impacts the brand’s medical aid clients – and challenging trading environments in the majority of markets in which it operates. Life Healthcare has, however, been able to offset these difficulties through consistent demand caused by the nation’s high disease burden and aging population and plans to add 50 further beds to its South African operations this year alone.

    On the frontline of the global Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, Life Healthcare and fellow hospital group brands Mediclinic (down 15% to R4.9bn) and Netcare (down 50% to R1.6bn) were expected to be some of the few brands to benefit as a result of increased demand. This has not been the case, however, with all three brands showing significant loss in revenue as non-essential elective procedures have been cancelled and due to the slump in general demand as people avoid hospitals due to fear of infection.

    Vodacom is nation’s strongest

    In addition to measuring overall brand value, Brand Finance also evaluates the relative strength of brands, based on factors such as marketing investment, customer familiarity, staff satisfaction, and corporate reputation. According to these criteria, Vodacom (down 9% to R30.3bn) is the strongest brand in South Africa, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 89.5 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA brand strength rating.

    Brand Finance’s global brand monitor study showcased a clear improvement in Vodacom’s brand investment metrics – place, price, products and promotion. All of which were considerably stronger than main rival MTN. Vodacom has committed to a 34% price cut its in data services following an agreement with the Competition Commission, after criticism that it was exploiting its market dominance. This price cut is no doubt going to bolster the brand’s already burgeoning subscriber base, which is currently growing on average by a staggering 67,000 a day.

    Vodacom is currently working with the nation’s health department to send Covid-19 alerts to its 44 million customers. Furthermore, the brand is providing subscribers with free access to premium health and education websites.

    “Brand South Africa is pleased to continue its partnership with Brand Finance, in honouring the top 50 most valuable brands in the country. As significant contributors to economic growth, business has and continues to address national priorities. As the world is faced with the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty, we encourage business to find innovate solutions to manage the impact on the country and their brands,” adds Ms Manzini, Brand South Africa Acting CEO.

    View the full Brand Finance South Africa 50 2020 report here.

    Brand South Africa's press office

    Brand South AfricaBrand South Africa is the official Nation Brand custodian and a marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country's brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.
    About Us | News | Contact
    Comment

    Read more: MTN, Vodacom, Jeremy Sampson, Netcare, David Haigh, Brand finance, Brand South Africa, Mediclinic, Life Healthcare, WhatsApp, The Competition Commission

    Related

    MyBroadbandMyBroadband's new online talk show is a hit - What's Next with Aki Anastasiou23 hours ago
    Vodacom steps up to fight against GBV3 Jul 2020
    PraekeltAbsa Life launches a bot that helps both customers and employees1 Jul 2020
    Brand South AfricaExploring the heartbeat of a nation through the lens of behaviour groups1 Jul 2020
    #ACACaresCovid19: Where business and creative strategy meet30 Jun 2020
    AFDADr Janet van Eeden appointed as Afda Durban Dean29 Jun 2020
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy Johannesburg and Ogilvy Cape Town among Cannes Top 5 most creative agencies of the decade23 Jun 2020
    Sony, CSA embark on joint venture22 Jun 2020

    News


    Show more

    Let's do Biz