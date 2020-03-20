If we rally together as a nation, we can stop the spread of Covid -19

Brand South Africa fully echoes the words of the President of South Africa, this is indeed a defining moment in our country. A Thuma Mina moment.

Thulisile Manzini, Brand SA acting chief executive officer

“Never before in the history of our democracy has our country been confronted with such a severe situation,” the president reiterated.

We encourage everyone to stick to the basics of washing your hands frequently throughout the day, to cover your mouth when coughing and making sure to use a tissue when sneezing.

However long the night, the dawn will break.

If we all rally together as a nation andin stopping the spread of the coronavirus we will emerge on the other side stronger and more united. Our country and the world at large is facing a global crisis which might have potentially devastating effects.As President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address to the nation on 15 March, the whole world is indeed “facing a medical emergency far graver than what we have experienced in over a century.”As Brand South Africa we arein being in the forefront of driving the message that Covid-19 requires all of us to implement precautionary measures to manage possible exposure to the virus and potentially infecting others in our different spheres of society.The president’s address guides the nation on the various ways to respond to the virus. Subsequently, the Department of Public Service and Administration also issued a public service circular which also guides all South Africans in this regard.Our programme calledis a nationwide movement created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa.We aim to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing – because a nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone. The time is now for us to contribute to a positive change.Now is the time for each one of us who call South Africa home, to heed the message of the president and practice good hygiene.Let us all continue to learn about the virus, have faith and be the resilient nation that we have always been in the face of adversity.We encourage self-isolation for people at risk. If we allin keeping to the isolation recommendations stipulated by medical professionals, our numbers will slowly go down.Let us also Play Our Part in taking care of our older citizens. Make sure you are mindful of your status especially if you are around sick or elderly people.Let us use all the instructions that have been communicated through our government’s official channels as well as the World Health Organisation.As Brand South Africa, we have full confidence in our medical practitioners to take our nation through the stormy waters that we currently find ourselves in.We salute all health professionals who are working tirelessly to treat those who are infected.We strongly believe that as a nation, we will overcome this challenge. Everybody’s co-operation during this challenging time is greatly appreciated.While we have a responsibility to remain informed and knowledgeable, let us also be guided by our medical practitioners as well as the information that is officially communicated by the government through the