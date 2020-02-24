Markem-Imaje and Systech International join forces

Markem-Imaje, part of the Dover Corporation, and Systech International have joined forces to reinforce their leadership in product traceability, regulatory compliance and brand protection.

Locally represented by Pyrotec PackMark, Markem-Imaje – a global supplier of product identification and traceability solutions – has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sys-Tech Solutions International (Systech), a leading provider of software and solutions for product traceability, regulatory compliance and brand protection. With the conclusion of the transaction, Systech will become part of Dover’s Markem-Imaje business unit and will offer brand protection, traceability and automation solutions under the Systech brand to customers worldwide.



Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Systech offers an integrated Brand Protection SuiteTM for compliance and brand protection applications, including serialisation, traceability, anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion solutions, which will help customers meet evolving product traceability regulations and growing consumer demand for product safety, security and authenticity. Systech’s proprietary and innovative e-Fingerprint® technology is a digital non-additive product authentication solution that offers superior levels of brand protection with lower complexity and cost than other analogue-based brand protection solutions.



Demand for brand protection and supply chain visibility solutions is growing rapidly as issues, such as product counterfeiting and diversion, cost brand owners billions of dollars each year. Additionally, end consumers increasingly demand assurances of safety, security and authenticity from brands they trust. The acquisition of Systech will enable Markem-Imaje to cater to these market demands by enhancing Markem-Imaje’s portfolio of product identification and traceability solutions with complementary digital brand protection offerings.



Systech’s and Markem-Imaje’s customers will benefit as the focused and scaled-up integrated software and service organisation will provide innovative world-class brand protection and compliance solutions to global customers while leading the digital transformation of the brand protection market.



“Systech has a successful 35-year history of protecting pharmaceutical brands and products globally,” says Vincent Vanderpoel, president and CEO of Markem-Imaje. “We are excited to combine Systech’s solutions with Markem-Imaje’s products, services and global reach to become a leader in the brand protection market.”



Ara Ohanian, CEO of Systech, adds: “The combination of product serialisation, traceability, digital authentication and connectivity that Systech provides is unmatched in the market. Joining Markem-Imaje will enhance R&D, innovation and global scale to better serve Systech’s and Markem-Imaje’s customers worldwide.”



Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.



About Pyrotec



Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit



About Markem-Imaje



Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, six technology centres, several equipment repair centres and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. For more information, visit



