Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Streaming Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Viu South Africa and Discovery announce strategic partnership to entertain South Africans

24 Jul 2020
Issued by: Viu
Viu expands its popular premium subscription with addition of hit shows from TLC
Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video service from PCCW Media Group with more than 41 million monthly active users*, is excited to announce its new international content offering for Viu Premium subscribers in South Africa.

Viu South Africa has partnered with Discovery, the world’s leading real-life entertainment company, to bring Discovery’s TLC content to South Africa’s Viu Premium subscribers. Viu Premium subscribers can now access their favourite international reality shows including hit shows such as Cake Boss, 90-Day Fiancé, 90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Body Bizarre, Dr. Pimple Popper, My 600-Lb Life and Sister Wives.

Mr Ryan Solovei, country manager of Viu South Africa, said: “Today, we are very pleased to announce an enhancement to our premium offer, through our new partnership with Discovery. We take great pride in delivering highly relevant content in the form of local premium shows, international hits and our very own Viu Original productions to entertain our fellow South Africans. With TLC content now as a part of the Viu offering, we are confident that our audiences will have more reasons to keep coming back. We are thankful for the support we have received from audiences as well as our partners in the past year since our launch in the country. This inspires us to keep upping our efforts to delight the South African audience through Viu.”

Discovery leads in producing content which powers peoples’ passions, meeting the entertainment needs of a wide audience across the globe. The TLC offering taps into the appetite of lovers of reality series, and the boom in South Africa’s interest in local and international reality TV makes the genre one of the country’s most popular.

Mr Francesco Perta, Discovery’s business development director for Middle East and Africa, said: “We are very excited to partner with Viu, and for TLC shows to join the roster of popular local and international content that is available on the platform. South African audiences are huge fans of TLC content, so we are thrilled to be able to take these ever-popular shows to even more households across the country, in an on-demand format.”

Viu-ers will have access to hundreds of hours of exciting, new and exclusive bingeworthy content from Discovery’s TLC channel, and there will be a monthly content refresh. Viu Premium subscribers can look forward to premium global hits, all on-demand, ad-free, with unlimited downloads from as little as R5 a day, alongside practical, familiar and easy payment methods.

Over and above the international additions launched today, Viu prides itself in being the home for hit premium local shows like Uzalo, Imbewu, Scandal!, Rhythm City and Skeem Saam. Viu also provides affordable access to diverse production features from Bollywood, South Asia and the rest of Africa.

Viu Premium is available on a subscription basis, starting with a daily rate of R5 for one-day premium access and additional one-day free trial. There is also a seven-day subscription at R20; and a 30-day premium access package for R69 per month with unlimited device access, unlimited downloads and no adverts - allowing for an uninterrupted viewing experience when streaming.

Available payment methods for Viu Premium include:
  • 1voucher
  • Google Pay
  • Apple Pay
  • Mobile payments via MTN and Vodacom airtime
  • Debit or credit cards

Viu is available for free on App Store and Google Play and selected smart TV as well as on the web at www.viu.com.

For more information and the latest updates on shows and Viu, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or log on to www.viu.com.

*as of the end of 2019

Viu's press office

ViuViu is an OTT video service which offers customers a premium entertainment experience across all devices (phone, tablet, and desktop). Viu provides the best in local soapies and series, Viu Originals, and leading international entertainment.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: TLC, MTN, Vodacom, Discovery, Viu, online media, streaming

Related

Techsys DigitalBoomerang - making WhatsApp fast and affordable1 hour ago
Dentsu Aegis NetworkA fifth of Gen-Z de-activate social media to combat issues of being online3 hours ago
Topco MediaAfrica's 1st Virtual Empowerment Awards brings new meaning to transformation after 20 years1 day ago
Invendy V.O.F5G is growing in South Africa. What will change?16 Jul 2020
Hyperia s.r.o.Data shows 7 interesting shopping habits of South Africans during the lockdown15 Jul 2020
OpenfieldInsightopedia: Media trends during Covid-1915 Jul 2020
TBWASting Content Production creating agile content for the ever-changing landscape15 Jul 2020
ShowmaxMore Showmax Originals on the way, including Kelly Khumalo reality series and Tali's Baby Diary15 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz