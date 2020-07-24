Viu South Africa and Discovery announce strategic partnership to entertain South Africans

Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video service from PCCW Media Group with more than 41 million monthly active users*, is excited to announce its new international content offering for Viu Premium subscribers in South Africa.
Viu South Africa has partnered with Discovery, the world’s leading real-life entertainment company, to bring Discovery’s TLC content to South Africa’s Viu Premium subscribers. Viu Premium subscribers can now access their favourite international reality shows including hit shows such as Cake Boss, 90-Day Fiancé, 90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Body Bizarre, Dr. Pimple Popper, My 600-Lb Life
and Sister Wives
.
Mr Ryan Solovei, country manager of Viu South Africa, said: “Today, we are very pleased to announce an enhancement to our premium offer, through our new partnership with Discovery. We take great pride in delivering highly relevant content in the form of local premium shows, international hits and our very own Viu Original productions to entertain our fellow South Africans. With TLC content now as a part of the Viu offering, we are confident that our audiences will have more reasons to keep coming back. We are thankful for the support we have received from audiences as well as our partners in the past year since our launch in the country. This inspires us to keep upping our efforts to delight the South African audience through Viu.”
Discovery leads in producing content which powers peoples’ passions, meeting the entertainment needs of a wide audience across the globe. The TLC offering taps into the appetite of lovers of reality series, and the boom in South Africa’s interest in local and international reality TV makes the genre one of the country’s most popular.
Mr Francesco Perta, Discovery’s business development director for Middle East and Africa, said: “We are very excited to partner with Viu, and for TLC shows to join the roster of popular local and international content that is available on the platform. South African audiences are huge fans of TLC content, so we are thrilled to be able to take these ever-popular shows to even more households across the country, in an on-demand format.”
Viu-ers will have access to hundreds of hours of exciting, new and exclusive bingeworthy content from Discovery’s TLC channel, and there will be a monthly content refresh. Viu Premium subscribers can look forward to premium global hits, all on-demand, ad-free, with unlimited downloads from as little as R5 a day, alongside practical, familiar and easy payment methods.
Over and above the international additions launched today, Viu prides itself in being the home for hit premium local shows like Uzalo, Imbewu, Scandal!, Rhythm City
and Skeem Saam
. Viu also provides affordable access to diverse production features from Bollywood, South Asia and the rest of Africa.
Viu Premium is available on a subscription basis, starting with a daily rate of R5 for one-day premium access and additional one-day free trial. There is also a seven-day subscription at R20; and a 30-day premium access package for R69 per month with unlimited device access, unlimited downloads and no adverts - allowing for an uninterrupted viewing experience when streaming.
Available payment methods for Viu Premium include:
- 1voucher
- Google Pay
- Apple Pay
- Mobile payments via MTN and Vodacom airtime
- Debit or credit cards
Viu is available for free on App Store
and Google Play
and selected smart TV as well as on the web at www.viu.com
.
.*as of the end of 2019