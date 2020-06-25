Viu further expands its unique value proposition as the home of Mzansi's latest and biggest soapies

Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service from PCCW Media Group with more than 41 million* monthly active users (MAU), announced the addition of four top South African local shows. Three of South Africa’s top soapies, Generations: The Legacy
, Muvhango
and 7de Laan
, as well as the 2019 smash-hit comedy Makoti
, are now all available daily on Viu immediately after their transmission on linear television.
These shows join the already popular SABC shows on Viu, including Uzalo, Skeem Saam, Yizo Yizo, Gaz’Lam , My Perfect Family, Emoyeni
and others.
Mr Ryan Solovei, country manager for Viu South Africa, said: “We’re excited to offer even more of Mzansi’s leading soapies and comedies to our growing audience of Viu’ers. On the back of the success of SABC content on the platform, we are very pleased to expand the relationship, offering their compelling storytelling for local audiences that is very much in alignment with our vision.”
SABC group executive: television, Mr Merlin Naicker, said: “This agreement demonstrates the SABC’s commitment to continuously pursue innovative ways to cater to the needs of its audiences, particularly in an increasingly competitive digital era for broadcasters. The deal is one of the initiatives that the public broadcaster is implementing, with the aim of providing wider reach of its programmes, making it possible for our audiences to access their favourite programmes through a video on demand platform, anytime, anywhere.”
Set in the heart of ad-land and media powerhouses, Generations: The Legacy
takes viewers into the lives of those who’ve taken over the reins of the Moroka name and build on its success, whatever it takes. The soapie explores the ambitions of those living in the City of Gold; their drive to create their own legacies; and delves into the subjectivity of characters and their aspirations with relatable storylines and plot twists. Maintaining its position as one of the most watched daily soapies in South Africa, Generations: The Legacy
’s cast includes Manaka Ranaka, Vuyo Dabula, Vusi Kunene, Zoe Mthinyane, Letoya Makhene, Ronnie Nyakale, Pearl Monama, Abigail Kubeka, and Monnye Kunupi in a new role as Mme Ntswaki.
Since its arrival on screens in 1997, Muvhango
has shared the journey, growth, and sometimes untimely endings of the show’s favourite characters. With strong family-oriented storylines that unpack the conflict between the traditional and modern ways faced by many South Africans, Muvhango
is significant and relevant to viewers with drama that shocks, inspires and gets the viewers debating the choices made by their favourite characters. The cast includes Dingaan Khumalo, Gabriel Temudzani, Maumela Mahuwa, Mcdonald Ndou, Elsie Rasalanavho, Regina Ramabulana, David Sebe, Nthabiseng Tau, Connie Sibiya and Nat Ramabulana. 7de Laan
, famous for its memorable intro by the Soweto String Quartet, brings one of the country’s favourite communities onto screen with stories that share the importance of growth, hope, second chances, unity and compassion in the changing face of a new South Africa. The soapie introduced South African viewers to a modern, diverse group of people and their ups and downs in life, love, work, family, and business. The cast is as diverse as the country’s melting pot of cultures and 7de Laan
successfully weaves various languages together to create entertaining themes and subplots, and some comic relief from our favourite characters. The soapie’s cast include Carina Nel, Francois Lensley, Mimi Mahlasela, Keabetswe Motsilanyane, Danielle Retief, Jacques Blignaut, Hildegardt Whites and Nicholas Nkuna. Makoti
stars the late Andile Gumbi, Thuli Phongolo and veteran actors Tina Jaxa, Mike Mvelase. Included in the cast are Ayanda Makayi, S’phesihle Vazi and Millicent Makhado. The show interrogates modern relationships, the juggling act to balance traditional roles against changing social dynamics within these relationships, and the key elements that can make or break them.
These shows will be available on Viu daily, immediately after transmission on SABC to give Viu’ers the option to catch-up on the episodes whenever is convenient.
- 7de Laan S21 will be available on Viu at 6.30pm
- Generations: The Legacy S29 will be available on Viu at 8.30pm
- Makoti S1 will be available on Viu at 9pm
- Muvhango S21 will be available on Viu at 9.30pm
