The dawn of social media television is set to overtake traditional broadcasting

"In the future, everyone will be world famous for 15 minutes"
Andy Warhol, 1968
Digital media is transforming today’s TV and video landscape. As the battle for viewers wages on between traditional broadcasters and newer digital streaming platforms, viewers only care for quality, relevant content and show no loyalty to any specific medium.
Content producers are the key players to watch in the ongoing battle as whichever medium manages to attract quality content producers who can attract and maintain viewership will have the scales tipped in their favour. Content producers are enjoying more options on where best to publish their content in order to reach as many viewers as possible whilst monetising their content.
Live video streaming is introducing an even greater opportunity to content producers, as the realm of live broadcasting is no longer exclusive or limited to large broadcasters.
Some key stats to take note of from Facebook on the explosion of live streaming on Facebook live include:
In 2019, one out of every four Facebook videos was a live broadcast
In 2018, the number of Facebook Live broadcasts reached 3.5 billion people
The daily watch time for Facebook Live broadcasts quadrupled in a single year
While the practice of live streaming has been around longer than the webcam, the usage of it on social media is still in its infancy. JustPalm Studios, the brainchild of mobile media guru Patrick Palmi, is turning social media networks into live television broadcasting channels. This has attracted attention from some notable South African content producers and celebrities such as DJ Sbu, Enhle Mbali, Ayanda Borotho and The New Generation Awards all who have launched their own shows broadcasted live from their social media pages. “We are looking to partner with celebrity chefs, fitpreneurs, fashion influencers, you name it. Our technology enables celebrities to monetise their live stream content and give their live streams a studio quality finish that DIY live streaming tools simply cannot compete with,” says Palmi. “We are acting as a conduit between brands and content producers looking to collaborate in the development of relevant, data worthy content,” he adds.
With webinars, virtual conferences and online award ceremonies continuing to gain momentum, brands must adapt and package their video content for mobile in order to reach prime viewership. “As we embrace a new way of communicating and adapt our business model to fit in with the normal in digital marketing and media, we are experiencing a generation of life online like never before. I believe going forward, virtual awards will take favour over actual physical events,” says Stephen Paxton, founder and CEO of the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards.
To find out more about social media television and how South African influencers are launching their own shows watch:
You can also email our press office at or visit justpalm.tv
JustPalm.com is a Johannesburg-based Digital Marketing Agency. We help brands connect with consumers, engage with them socially and convert them to customers using innovative mobile media platforms such as Sponsored Calls, Sponsored SMS and Sponsored Wi-Fi Hotspots
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.