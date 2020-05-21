Viu South Africa announces Viu Premium payments now available through MTN

Viu South Africa has teamed up with MTN South Africa to offer MTN Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) on its app for Viu Premium payments.
Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service from PCCW Media Group with more than 41 million monthly active users (MAU), has teamed up with MTN South Africa to offer MTN Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) on its app for Viu Premium payments. Viu customers will now be able to pay for their premium subscription directly through their MTN mobile bill or airtime.
Price points for Viu Premium start at R5 a day with one-day free trial, R20 a week with one-day free trial, two monthly options that each come with a seven-day free trial: R29 with ads, and R69 ad-free. All price options have download functionality to allow customers to download and watch content later.
Viu Premium subscribers’ have access to a wide variety of local and international premium content including South Africa’s local soapies and dramas such as Yizo Yizo, Gold Diggers and The Big Banger Comedy Series hosted by Skhumba, award-winning Bollywood movies, and pan-African hit series.
Mr. Ryan Solovei, Country Manager – Viu Africa, said: “We at Viu are always working to make the experience for our consumer a seamless one. We understand that mobile payments are one of the most popular ways to pay in South Africa. With this collaboration with MTN DCB, we have made this step of paying for subscription easy and direct. Our consumers across South Africa can now access top quality premium content instantly on the MTN Network.”
Mr. Ernst Fonternel, Chief Digital Officer of MTN South Africa, said: “Carrier billing is often the most available and immediate form of ‘currency’ and in a mobile-first environment like South Africa, it means that entertainment and content are consumed by a considerable majority of our market. The decision to have MTN’s carrier billing onto the Viu service is relevant to our customers and it will expand our network’s offering to provide access to leading entertainment. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Viu.”
Viu is a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service operated by PCCW Media Group. It is available in 16 markets including: Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar in Asia; Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Middle East; as well as South Africa.
Operating with both an ad-supported tier and a premium subscription tier, Viu delivers premium content in different genres from top content providers with local and regional languages and subtitles, as well as original production series under the "Viu Original" initiative.
Viu offers users popular and current content with streaming and download features, and localized user interfaces. With the patented Dynamic Adaptive Transcoding technology, Viu can provide the best viewing experience regardless of device or network conditions.
The service can be accessed via Viu app (available for free on App Store and Google Play) on connected devices, e.g. smartphones and tablets, selected smart TVs, as well as on web by logging into www.viu.com.
About PCCW Media
PCCW Media Group is a leading, fully integrated multimedia and entertainment company headquartered in Hong Kong.
PCCW Media operates the leading pay-TV service in Hong Kong under the Now TV brand offering more than 160 linear channels and an extensive on demand library of local, Asian and international programming. Premium content can also be accessed by subscribers via the Now Player companion app. It is also a leading producer of Chinese language news, financial news and sports programming, in addition to Asian infotainment content which complements its wide portfolio of licensed movie and international television content. Now TV also offers its content via Now E, a subscription OTT (over-the-top) service with international and Asian dramas, movies and world-class sports events, which is designed to meet the needs of millennial viewers. In addition, PCCW Media operates popular digital music streaming service MOOV in Hong Kong.
PCCW Media Group also provides a leading pan-regional OTT video service under the Viu brand with over 40 million users in 16 markets including countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as South Africa. The Viu service is available to consumers through a dual model with an ad-supported free tier and a premium subscription tier. Viu offers fresh premium TV series, movies and lifestyle programming in local and regional languages and subtitles in different genres from top content providers, as well as premium original productions under the brand “Viu Original”. The service can be accessed via app, selected smart TVs and online.
Viu is an OTT video service which offers customers a premium entertainment experience across all devices (phone, tablet, and desktop). Viu provides the best in local soapies and series, Viu Originals, and leading international entertainment.
