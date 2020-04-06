SA lockdown drives increased usage of DStv Now free service

DStv Now is the online version of DStv, free to DStv subscribers. There's also a version of DStv Now available to non-subscribers, which is proving increasingly popular during the Covid-19 lockdown. Two new channels have been added to this free service as of the beginning of April, taking the total number of channels to 16.



In response to the unfolding pandemic situation, MultiChoice worked with local and international news channels in mid-March to add 24-hour news coverage to the DStv Now free service in just a matter of days. The intent was to help all South Africans stay up to date with announcements and developments, and the results so far are encouraging. Usage of the service has increased 20% since the lockdown began, and peak usage is up 80% compared to pre-crisis peaks.



In another step to help families through the lockdown period, MultiChoice has added additional educational content to the free service with the Mindset PoP channel. This channel features educational programming covering the entire General Education and Training (GET) phase, including Early Childhood Development (ECD), as well as a key focus on the Grade 4–9 curriculum.



The channel aims to prepare children for when schools reopen. Mindset PoP will deliver live lessons daily, with six fresh hours every day. A website is available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with expert teachers. Lessons are based on the South African Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) and are also aligned to the Cambridge curriculum.



Speaking about the free news and educational channels, Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice, said: “We’re extremely grateful to all of the channel providers for being so willing to work with us to help all South Africans through this unprecedented lockdown period. Thanks to their support we’re able to keep people informed, keep kids’ educations going, and keep people entertained.”



The full list of channels available to non-DStv customers on the DStv Now free service is as follows:



100 - DStv

180 - People’s Weather

238 - SuperSport Play

313 - PBS Kids

317 - Mindset PoP

320 - Channel O

343 - TBN

400 - BBC World News

401 - CNN

402 - Sky News

403 - eNCA

404 - SABC News

405 - Newzroom Afrika

405 - AlJazeera

414 - Euronews Now

417 - africanews



To sign up for the DStv Now free service, go to



