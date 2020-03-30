Thought the #Somhale wedding was OTT, wait until you hear about the cakes!

Somgaga recently told the press that it was actually his love, Mohale Motaung, who made the most outrageous requests for their two weddings. "He wanted a 30-tier cake. He wanted to arrive on a horse cart with 12 white horses," Somizi Mhlongo shared with Channel24.

While everyone pondered the physics of a 30-tier cake, we called up Kelly Jayne’s Cake Boutique, the mother-and-daughter duo behind the wedding cakes at the couple’s traditional and white weddings, to get the details. As you might expect, these wedding cakes were one-of-a-kind.“When they came in for their cake-tasting, Somizi told us he wanted an upside-down wedding cake for their traditional wedding in Kibler Park,” says Jayne.“We created two upside-down cakes for Somizi that were five tiers each and suspended from the ceiling. Between the two hanging cakes was Mohale’s cake that had 10 tiers. Each tier was a different flavour and the flavours they chose were crème brûlée, death by chocolate, coconut and lemon, salted caramel and whisky and Amarula.”The cakes were covered in fondant icing, all-white with edible gold leaf, says Jayne, who has been running her baking business for the last nine years from their studio in Northlands Decor Park in Randburg.“The colour scheme for Somhale’s wedding in Muldersdrift was all-white, and the cake had to match,” said Jayne. “Somizi wanted the cake to look like it was floating in the air.”The nine-tier cake was suspended in a Perspex box for all 240 guests to see.How do you cut and serve a wedding cake that’s in a floating box? We wanted to know. Apparently, there are all sorts of trade secrets at a lavish wedding like this one.Jayne confides that the wedding cakes are always transported to the venue in separate layers before they are assembled on-site. There is a separate cake kept in the kitchens – all the same flavours and frosting chosen by the couple – that’s served to the guests after the official cutting of the cake.There were no old-fashioned cake toppers on the wedding cakes, but the couple did have their initials in gold on top of the cakes for the traditional wedding.Jayne estimates that it took 15 people to make all of the cakes, both those on display and the cake served to the wedding guests. If she had to guess, they used well over 1,000 eggs to make all that deliciousness.This is not the first celebrity celebration that Kelly Jayne’s Cake Boutique has baked for, they also made Winnie Mandela’s 80th birthday cake and baked a special cake foras well. Jayne says the most common favour that couples ask for is carrot cake.