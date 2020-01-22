Viu South Africa collaborates with 1voucher to offer new payment options for Viu Premium customers

Viu SA has collaborated with 1voucher, a fintech company of Pepkor Holdings Limited, to offer Viu Premium customers new payment options through 1voucher top-up vouchers.
Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video service from PCCW Media Group with 36 million monthly active users, has collaborated with 1voucher, a fintech company of Pepkor Holdings Limited, the largest non-grocery retailer in South Africa, to offer Viu Premium customers new payment options through 1voucher top-up vouchers.
Viu Premium customers will now be able to enjoy a wide variety of local and international favourites, no matter the mobile network they are on, with daily, weekly, and monthly subscription options to choose from.
Through the collaboration with 1voucher, Viu Premium payments or subscriptions can now be purchased and redeemed through 1voucher. As part of the launch promotion with 1voucher, Viu customers can buy Viu Premium for R29 and get one month free or buy daily access for R5 and get an extra day free. Viu is also running a contest where customers stand a chance of winning one of 30 Huawei devices if they subscribe to Viu Premium through 1voucher.
Viu is the first OTT video service in South Africa to integrate with 1voucher. In addition, Viu also supports payment options including Google Pay (which accepts both credit and debit cards), direct carrier billing, credit cards, and iTunes billing.
Viu Premium offers the best of South Africa’s favourite shows, Bollywood movies, and pan-African hits. Additional features include an ad-free viewing experience and the option for customers to download and watch later. Viu Premium customers can also watch marathon seasons of their favourite Mzansi series including Uzalo
, Skeem Saam
, Scandal!
, and Imbewu
.
1voucher is available at Shoprite, Checkers, USave, OK, House and Home, Pep, and Flash. Customers simply buy their 1voucher, download the Viu app on App Store or Google Play, go into the Viu menu, select Go Premium, select the 1voucher option, enter their 1voucher pin, and enjoy access to the home of Mzansi’s most watched local shows.
Viu Premium starts from as little as R5 a day and the Viu app is available for free download on App Store
and Google Play
. For more information and updates, follow us on Facebook
, Twitter
, Instagram
or log on to www.viu.com
. About Viu
Viu is a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service operated by PCCW Media Group. It is available in 16 markets including: Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar in Asia; Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Middle East; as well as South Africa.
Operating with both an ad-supported tier and a premium subscription tier, Viu delivers premium content in different genres from top content providers with local language subtitles, as well as original production series under the "Viu Original" initiative.
Viu offers users popular and current content with streaming and download features, and localized user interfaces. With the patented Dynamic Adaptive Transcoding technology, Viu can provide the best viewing experience regardless of device or network conditions.
The service can be accessed via Viu app (available for free on App Store and Google Play) on connected devices, e.g. smartphones and tablets, selected smart TVs, as well as on web by logging into www.viu.com
. About PCCW Media
The Media Group of PCCW is a leading, fully integrated multimedia and entertainment group in Hong Kong.
The Media Group operates the leading pay-TV service in Hong Kong under the Now TV brand delivering both self-produced and licensed content to its customers using IPTV technology. Now TV offers more than 160 linear channels and on demand library of local, Asian and international programming. Its premium content can also be accessed via the Now Player app. It is also a leading producer of Chinese language news, financial news and sports programming in addition to Asian infotainment content which complements its wide portfolio of licensed movie and international television content. PCCW Media also offers the Now E entertainment OTT (over-the-top) platform with international and Asian dramas, movies and world-class sports events, which is designed to meet the needs of viewers with Millennial lifestyle.
The Media Group is also engaged in the provision of OTT video service under the Viu brand in Hong Kong and 16 markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, India and South Africa. In addition, MOOV is a hugely popular music digital streaming service in Hong Kong.About PCCW Limited
PCCW Limited (SEHK: 0008) is a global company headquartered in Hong Kong which holds interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investment, and other businesses.
The Company holds a majority interest in the HKT Trust and HKT Limited, Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and leading operator in fixed-line, broadband and mobile communication services. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sale, outsourcing, consulting, and contact centres.
PCCW also owns a fully integrated multimedia and entertainment group in Hong Kong, PCCW Media. PCCW Media operates the largest local pay-TV operation, Now TV, and is engaged in the provision of over-the-top (OTT) video service under the Viu brand in Hong Kong and other places in the region.
Through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, PCCW also operates a domestic free television service in Hong Kong.
Also, wholly-owned by the Group, PCCW Solutions is a leading information technology outsourcing and business process outsourcing provider in Hong Kong and mainland China.
In addition, PCCW holds a majority interest in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, and other overseas investments. To learn more about PCCW, please visit www.pccw.com
.