Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningMaximizer SoftwareBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Employee Wellness Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


What effect does remote working have on co-worker relationships?

12 Apr 2023
By: Talya da Silva, Issued by: Bateleur Brand Planning
The way we work has a significant impact on how we interact with our colleagues. In recent years, remote work has become increasingly popular, with more and more companies adopting a hybrid or fully remote work philosophy. Despite remote work's negative reputation, a recent survey conducted by Bateleur Vantage Point found that remote workers report feeling challenged, responsible, and focused on enhancing their professional skills.
What effect does remote working have on co-worker relationships?

However, one of the criticisms of remote work is the difficulty in collaborating and communicating with colleagues. Without traditional water cooler conversations, it can be challenging to have spontaneous and informal conversations. To explore this issue, Bateleur Brand Planning conducted a survey comparing the satisfaction levels of co-worker relationships between those who work from home and those who work in the office.

The survey results revealed that remote workers reported higher satisfaction with their co-worker relationships than those who work in the office. This finding is not surprising, as external factors like commuting can negatively influence mood and communication. Remote workers have the autonomy to set up their home office to their liking, which can positively affect their frame of mind and interactions with colleagues.

The survey results revealed that remote workers reported higher satisfaction
with their co-worker relationships
than those who work in the office.

The Bateleur Brand Planning team, working remotely since 2012, shared their thoughts on why remote workers report higher satisfaction levels in their colleague relationships. They cited the availability of various communication platforms, allowing easy and immediate communication and assistance. Real-time instant messaging also enables remote workers to share jokes and build relationships organically. However, the team also acknowledged that communication breakdowns could occur more easily when working remotely, requiring remote workers to put in extra effort to avoid misunderstandings.

Having good relationships with colleagues positively affects employee morale, increasing engagement, teamwork, collaboration, internal cohesion, and productivity levels. As more companies adopt remote work or hybrid work models, it is essential to prioritise effective communication and collaboration to maintain positive co-worker relationships.

NextOptions

About Talya da Silva

Talya da Silva is Production director at Bateleur Brand Planning.
Bateleur Brand Planning
Bateleur Brand Planning provides tailor-made strategic research solutions for clients to increase productivity, improve customer experience and gain a competitive advantage by increasing engagement with customers.

Related

Where has all the good news gone?
Bateleur Brand PlanningWhere has all the good news gone?9 Mar 2023
Bateleur research reveals quality of life is SA consumers' biggest fear
Bateleur Brand PlanningBateleur research reveals quality of life is SA consumers' biggest fear28 Feb 2023
Significant director appointments at Bateleur Brand Planning
Bateleur Brand PlanningSignificant director appointments at Bateleur Brand Planning24 Feb 2023
Have South Africans surrendered to load shedding?
Bateleur Brand PlanningHave South Africans surrendered to load shedding?9 Feb 2023
Call to participate in an Investment Needs and Brand Reputation Study
Bateleur Brand PlanningCall to participate in an Investment Needs and Brand Reputation Study28 Oct 2022
The DNA of an unhappy shopper
Bateleur Brand PlanningThe DNA of an unhappy shopper30 Sep 2022
Bateleur wins Research and Development Acquisition international award
Bateleur Brand PlanningBateleur wins Research and Development Acquisition international award28 Sep 2022
The state of research in Africa
Bateleur Brand PlanningThe state of research in Africa23 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz