World of work is fast shifting to hybrid models

Citrix has announced that it offers market-leading solution in two flavours, enabling organisations of all sizes to quickly and easily enable secure hybrid work. To support and accelerate the transition to hybrid, Citrix DaaS is now available in hybrid cloud and hyperscaler-specific deployment options, making it easier than ever for companies to stand up the secure, high-performing workspaces that an increasingly flexible workforce demands.
Enterprise Strategy Group senior analyst Mark Bowker says businesses want a modern and secure desktop, application, and data delivery strategy that reflects the reality of how users work, and can keep up with the rapid change of business applications and devices, without amplifying the management and security burden that already weighs heavily on IT shoulders.
DaaS possesses the unique combination of attributes that appeals to businesses across industries: Improved time to value, cost reduction, and enhanced security.
Troye CEO Helen Kruger says the news couldn’t come at a better time: "Citrix DaaS delivers on all fronts. Formerly known as Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service, the market-leading cloud service modernises IT and addresses the needs of distributed workers by providing a secure, agile and easy way to quickly deliver apps or desktops from any cloud or data centre to any device worldwide."
Using the solution, IT can:
"Forward-thinking organisations are already on board and reaping the benefits the solution provides," Kruger stresses.
DaaS business and technology needs are different for every organisation. Some customers need to balance their existing data centre resources with cloud expansion goals, and others are new to DaaS and embarking on a cloud-first initiative with their hyperscaler of choice.
Hybrid DaaS provides maximum flexibility to manage on-prem and cloud environments together and rapid provisioning, streamlined cloud management, and comprehensive tools to deliver hybrid work solutions.
DaaS for Hyperscalers Designed for simplicity, the turnkey solution allows for rapid deployment of apps and desktops on public clouds, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
Companies have long relied on Citrix to deliver secure remote desktops. In expanding the options for deploying Citrix DaaS, companies can accelerate the transition to hybrid work and unlock the benefits it can deliver.