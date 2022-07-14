Industries

    World of work is fast shifting to hybrid models

    14 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Troye
    With the expansion of hybrid work models, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is quickly becoming an indispensable component of IT. Most business leaders view DaaS as a key enabler of secure work within their organisation, and more than 50% have or plan to implement it in the year ahead. This is according to a recent global survey.
    Helen Kruger
    Helen Kruger

    Citrix has announced that it offers market-leading solution in two flavours, enabling organisations of all sizes to quickly and easily enable secure hybrid work. To support and accelerate the transition to hybrid, Citrix DaaS is now available in hybrid cloud and hyperscaler-specific deployment options, making it easier than ever for companies to stand up the secure, high-performing workspaces that an increasingly flexible workforce demands.

    Enterprise Strategy Group senior analyst Mark Bowker says businesses want a modern and secure desktop, application, and data delivery strategy that reflects the reality of how users work, and can keep up with the rapid change of business applications and devices, without amplifying the management and security burden that already weighs heavily on IT shoulders.

    DaaS possesses the unique combination of attributes that appeals to businesses across industries: Improved time to value, cost reduction, and enhanced security.

    Troye CEO Helen Kruger says the news couldn’t come at a better time: "Citrix DaaS delivers on all fronts. Formerly known as Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service, the market-leading cloud service modernises IT and addresses the needs of distributed workers by providing a secure, agile and easy way to quickly deliver apps or desktops from any cloud or data centre to any device worldwide."

    Using the solution, IT can:

    • Enhance the user experience: Provide consistent, simple, access to the apps and data employees need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done.
    • Improve productivity: Serve up unified, one-click access to work resources that empower employees to perform at their best.
    • Strengthen security: Store sensitive information on a secure cloud server and leverage a zero trust security approach to protect all devices, including unmanaged and bring your own.
    • Increase business agility: Scale desktops up or down on demand across all employee types – including FTEs, contingent and seasonal workers, temp labour, freelancers, designers and even partners – to meet flexible work needs.
    • Simplify IT: Rapidly provision desktops in a zero-touch manner to speed onboarding.
    • Lower costs: Reduce maintenance and TCO for managed or unmanaged devices connecting to cloud-delivered apps, desktops, and management capabilities.

    "Forward-thinking organisations are already on board and reaping the benefits the solution provides," Kruger stresses.

    DaaS business and technology needs are different for every organisation. Some customers need to balance their existing data centre resources with cloud expansion goals, and others are new to DaaS and embarking on a cloud-first initiative with their hyperscaler of choice.

    Citrix DaaS is available in two flavours:

    Hybrid DaaS provides maximum flexibility to manage on-prem and cloud environments together and rapid provisioning, streamlined cloud management, and comprehensive tools to deliver hybrid work solutions.

    DaaS for Hyperscalers Designed for simplicity, the turnkey solution allows for rapid deployment of apps and desktops on public clouds, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

    Companies have long relied on Citrix to deliver secure remote desktops. In expanding the options for deploying Citrix DaaS, companies can accelerate the transition to hybrid work and unlock the benefits it can deliver.

    Troye builds Secure Digital Workspaces - using any device, from anywhere, on any network - for an improved user experience enabling access to all your apps, desktops, files and services for a simple unified platform whilst managing complexity better.
