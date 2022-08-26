Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HuaweiMint GroupBroad MediaESETAPO GroupiContact BPOBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mobile & Apps Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • Mid UI Designer Cape Town
  • Senior UI Designer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The call for app developers: Huawei continues to accelerate digital innovation in Africa

    26 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Huawei
    In a continent of nearly 34 million unemployed people, software development provides a significant opportunity for empowerment. Africa has more than 700,000 developers, 31% of whom are self-taught. Even more significant, almost one in five developers are women. Now in its third year, the annual Huawei Global App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) provides an invaluable platform for our continent's best app developers to showcase their talents while helping to accelerate digital innovation in the process.
    The call for app developers: Huawei continues to accelerate digital innovation in Africa

    To date, Apps UP has received nearly 10,000 submissions from different parts of the world. This year’s theme is ‘Together We Innovate’ and encourages developers to create apps that integrate Huawei Mobile Services capabilities and services which can enhance the experiences of over 650,000 Huawei end users in over 170 countries and regions. For African developers looking to create awareness for their innovative approaches to overcoming the day-to-day challenges people on the continent experience, Apps Up is the perfect showcase.

    Kurt Mbanje, who received last year’s Best App Award for the Middle East and Africa region for his Coresthetics digital fitness coach app, says the HMS Core developer framework makes it easy to quickly deploy an app and not worry about otherwise mundane tasks like user authentication or device authorisation for video playback.

    “Huawei has a large and continuously growing share of the world’s smartphone market. It only makes sense to leverage their capabilities by using HMS core,” says Mbanje.

    For Velly Dingaan, the developer of the UniAPS which won in the Excellent Student Award category for the region, HMS Core is flexible and provides an array of open device and cloud capabilities which can be easily integrated into apps. It enables developers to deliver next-level user experiences and make premium content and services broadly accessible.

    “Huawei kits are very easy to integrate into apps. The AppGallery is gaining momentum in the market, with so many opportunities for a developer’s app to be exposed to a large audience which will allow it to grow fast in terms of downloads. Apps UP provides a platform for developers to learn more about the latest technology and enhance their mobile app development skills,” says Dingaan.

    The call for app developers: Huawei continues to accelerate digital innovation in Africa

    As has been the case of previous competitions, Apps UP 2022 has more than $1m in prizes up for grabs to encourage developers to create mobile apps that bring a seamless, digital, and innovative experience to end users. Of this, $200,000 will be allocated to the following award winners in the Middle East and Africa:

    • Best Application Award
    • Best Game Award
    • Most Social Impact Award
    • Best HMS Core Innovation Award
    • All-Scenario Coverage Award
    • Excellent Student Award
    • Starlight Creative Award, and
    • Honourable Mention Award.

    African developers who are keen to put their creativity to work and be in the running for these awards and global recognition, need to register an account on the official Huawei Apps UP contest website. Applicants can sign up either as an individual or as a team of no more than four members, including a team leader. The deadline for final submissions, is 9 October 2022.

    The judging panel will review the submitted works and select 30 apps from each region for the public review and finals stages. These shortlisted apps will be highlighted for global promotion, on both the contest's official Web site and AppGallery by 20 November 2022. The public rating score for each work is based on the number of votes the app receives. Each region will hold its own final judging in December 2022. The judging panel will rank the 30 shortlisted works according to a comprehensive scoring formula in which the judging panel, public rating and HMS integration scores are added.

    For more information on the rules and any other questions on Apps UP 2022, visit the official website. Don’t delay, enter your app today and stand a chance to win your share of $1m.

    NextOptions
    Huawei
    HUAWEI is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider.
    Read more: mobile app development, Huawei, app developers

    Related

    Innovate and reach over 730 million users with Apps Up 2022
    HuaweiInnovate and reach over 730 million users with Apps Up 202227 Jul 2022
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    Huawei launches new programme to develop ICT skills of 100,000 Africans
    Huawei launches new programme to develop ICT skills of 100,000 Africans13 Apr 2022
    Unlocking the power of first-party data and proprietary audience
    HuaweiUnlocking the power of first-party data and proprietary audience30 Mar 2022
    South Africa, Huawei unit reach out of court settlement on hiring
    South Africa, Huawei unit reach out of court settlement on hiring15 Mar 2022
    Source:
    Shortlist for Design Effectiveness Awards 202210 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz