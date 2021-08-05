Mobile & Apps Company news South Africa

Best company to build a new smartphone app for your business

5 Aug 2021
Issued by: Codehesion
Codehesion is South Africa's premier mobile app development company and makes it easy for businesses to build and launch new Android or iOS apps.

With the rapid increase in smartphone use in South Africa, mobile apps are a core part of any modern business.

It can, however, be a daunting task to conceptualise a new app and get the right company to build and launch it.

The good news is that Codehesion can help.

Founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, an experienced software architect with a Master’s in Computer Engineering, the company focuses solely on developing world-class smartphone apps.

Codehesion has assisted many South African businesses design, build, test, and launch successful Android and iPhone apps.

What makes Codehesion unique is its exceptional engineering and development skills. It only employs highly qualified software engineers who specialise in mobile development.

The company’s specialisation means it can develop apps quicker and more affordably than its competitors.

Another differentiating factor is that Codehesion’s engineers take care of everything - planning, design, build, and launch.

After the app is completed, companies have the option to either support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides full training to support the transition. It also provides a fallback option to remove risk.

Risk-free consultation

Codehesion encouraged companies looking to develop a new mobile app to contact them for a free and easy consultation.

Companies can contact Codehesion via its website – contact Codehesion here.

Codehesion
Codehesion is a software development consultancy focused on enabling high-skilled developers to launch exceptional apps.
