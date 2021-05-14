Here's why SA's top tech influencers are hailing the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G as the best smartphone right now

Already being labelled as the greatest edition to the Samsung S Series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, delivers Samsung's most advanced and intelligent pro-grade camera system, brightest and smartest display in a Galaxy and best Galaxy performance in a smartphone yet.
Local media and tech influencers have fallen in love with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, including two of South Africa’s most-followed technology influencers, Hayleigh Chamberlain and Grant Hinds. Hayleigh Chamberlain is the women behind the YouTube Channel, Hayls World. She is the number-one top tech YouTuber in South Africa and is ranked in the top 30 YouTube channels in South Africa with over 712,000 subscribers. Grant Hinds is a celebrated YouTube marketer, gaming guru and TV show tech contributor for media outlets such as Expresso, GQ
magazine and Good Hope FM. Hayleigh, along with Grant Hinds described the Galaxy S21 Ultra as “The single most all-in-one content creation device I have ever used!"
