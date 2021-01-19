AutoTech Company news South Africa

Menu

Automotive Trends 2021

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Added braking power, a challenge to the vehicle manufacturing industry

19 Jan 2021
Issued by: AnimMate
Werner Botha from AnimMate feels the visual creative industry can inspire and plant the seeds for more inventive thought.

An example of this is his idea of a new braking system which you can see via his short animated movie that explains this safety concept.

The system allows more friction on the road surface to enable the vehicle to reduce speed quicker and safer than is available on current braking systems.



Werner challenges the vehicle manufacturing industry to utilise his idea or a variation of the idea, and bring it to life with a real world implementation on the roads.

He supports this with the fact that the sooner this can be achieved the more lives can potentially be saved.

AnimMate is an animation studio that has been creating fresh and original visuals for local and international clients for over 25 years.

www.animmate.com

AnimMate
AnimMate is a premier animation and online studio based in South Africa.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Let's do Biz