Tiger Wheel & Tyre celebrates milestone: 55 years of getting South Africans home safely

This year, award-winning auto-fitment retailer, Tiger Wheel & Tyre celebrates 55 years of delighting motorists across South Africa.
“Looking back at our journey over the last five decades, it has certainly been a roller coaster of emotions. I have been part of that journey for the last 24 years myself, and it has been an absolute pleasure and blessing,” conveyed Alex Taplin, Group CEO at TiAuto Investments.
Continuing: “I am immensely proud and blessed to be part of this ever-growing and evolving brand; and watching the expansion from 15 stores in 1998 to over a hundred stores nearly 25 years later has been a really fulfilling experience.”
Over the years, Tiger Wheel & Tyre has cemented its place in the lives of so many families – a legacy that has become a mainstay within communities across the country. From planning road trips with loved ones, being part of someone’s big moment, to daily errands, the Tiger Wheel & Tyre name is immediately recognisable and synonymous with trust, reliability, and industry expertise, and hearing South Africans sing along to the famous and catchy Tiger Wheel & Tyre jingle just never gets old.
“At the heart of our brand are our customers, who for generations have shown us love and loyalty. Additionally, our amazing and hardworking team is one of the main pillars of our success, with many individuals having grown through the decades with the brand itself,” noted Taplin.
“Our success in the market has taken hard work and dedication. We pride ourselves in being our own worst critics as we thrive on that constant tension of self-reflection and improvement. We have experienced our share of challenges in our noisy commercial landscape, with the recent pandemic being an unfortunate feature. The organisation simply adapts, adjusts and move forwards. Chaos is often the most opportune time to grow and birth new solutions and with this, our Xpress Pick-Up & Delivery Service was born – which was our way of getting closer to our customers while still maintaining social distancing.”
Tiger Wheel & Tyre takes pride in its offering – from premium products and quality services to expert advice from a team of well-trained professionals. Over the years, the brand has elevated its range by adding to its arsenal – namely in the form of 4x4 Fitment Centres, Wheel Collision Xpress Repair Centres and most recently, PG Glass services, all conveniently available at selected stores.
Add to that, sustained partnerships with other leading businesses in financial services, Fleet Management, 4x4 accessories and vehicle maintenance support services, to name a few, completes the vision for expanding Whole Life Mobility solutions.
To commemorate the 55-year journey, Tiger Wheel & Tyre aim to celebrate the consumer by giving back. Shoppers stand a chance to win one of 55 R2,022 vouchers that will be awarded throughout the year.
“Back to work now, there’s still lots to be done! Thank you, South Africa, for bringing life to our ambitions. We are thrilled and honoured to be able to serve our customers and communities over many decades to come,” expressed Taplin.
