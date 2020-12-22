While everything is on ice, Zari celebrates openings!

Silvana Dantu, founding partner of African Equations, producer and marketer of Zari Sparkling a premium beverage range, discusses how Zari and stockists celebrate openings and occasions, despite lockdowns.

Silvana Dantu

We had identified a major niche market that was not been serviced.

African Equations (Pty) Ltd, originally a tourism development and marketing agency, entered the Wine industry nearly 10 years ago as the producer and marketer of the luxurious Zari Sparkling range of alcohol-free beverages. We are a black, woman-owned business, we have been involved in several high profile tourism projects and events.In 2010, we were inspired to initiate market research into the alcohol-free niche, having experienced the absence of quality alcohol-free beverages for the upmarket halaal and non-alcohol drinking markets. There was a demand from new emerging tourist markets particularly from the Middle East, Africa and China who were enjoying the ambiance and beauty of the Cape Winelands, but there was nothing on offer to drink on par with our celebrated wines. Also, research verified the new global trend towards healthy lifestyles and “mindful drinking”.Shareen and I explored vineyards across South Africa’s wine-producing regions – tasting and assessing over 100 types of grape beverages: red and white, corked and capped, de-alcoholised single cultivars, blends – we discovered that almost all of them were made of concentrate.Finally, the single grape varietal, the Cape Muscat seedless cultivar – cold-pressed, not blended or diluted, and with no added sugar or artificial ingredients - was selected. We developed the elegant packaging and brand identity and Zari Sparkling was created: pure and sparkling, for a premier lifestyle. An innovation in the global alcohol-free market, and a growing brand of pure drinking pleasure, Zari is sold in quality stores and fine hotels and restaurants in 20 countries across the globe.Zari Sparkling contains 0% alcohol, and is 100% pure – cold-pressed from the Cape Muscat grape grown in Robertson, “the wine and roses valley”, along the Cape Wine-route, the world's. Fragrant floral notes reveal delicious depths of taste and health-giving properties across the range and with no added sugar or artificial colourants.Zari is named after the golden thread which is woven into traditional Indian and Middle Eastern silks; a metaphor for the glamour and sparkle that Zari brings to any occasion. In pursuit of innovation, Zari has collaborated with artists and chefs to create mocktails, pairing activations and memorable moments at wedding celebrations, romantic dinners and the closing of sweet deals.In 2007 I was managing a campaign to promote CT as a host City for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. We hosted FIFA delegations, investors, tourists, and facilitated media. The visitors were on a high as they were wined and dined at the Big 5, including the Cape Winelands. Many of the investors were reluctant to visit wine-estates, although they enjoyed the beauty and ambiance they were disappointed that there was nothing on offer to them if alcohol was not an option. (SA is the 7th largest producer of wine in the world). Alcohol-free wine or grape derived beverages were not on offer.We identified that there was a demand from emerging markets, particularly from the Middle East, Asia and Africa, seeking premium alcohol-free drinks. We ventured into the Wine-Agro sector, seeking service providers and markets. As mentioned, our research verified that there was a new global trends towards “mindful drinking”; Trendoids were seeking, healthier, ethical, alternatives; Mipsters were becoming more discerning and brand conscious; Patrons and chefs at Michelin Star Restaurants and Sommeliers and Connoisseurs were beginning to ask for beverages on par with top quality wines and financial analysts were commenting on the value of the alcohol-free beverage market and the influence on the hospitality and food industry – They all highlighted the value of the alcohol-free market at ($20trillion) by 2020.Unlike all other “grape juices”, Zari is beautiful from the inside and out, it appeals to those who are seeking something a little different. The content is ethical, with high nutritional value, anti-oxidants and health benefits, it is not made of a blend, is not diluted or de-alcoholised or made of concentrate. There is no added sugar, no artificial colourants, Our elegant packaging and design is eye-catching and elicits praise from our clientele who wish to Celebrate or serve high end customersAlthough our product is alcohol-free, the entire value chain is located in the wine-industry. Consequently, we suffered the same restrictions during lock-down. Our service providers could not bottle or distribute, we were not in the position to deliver to retailers and our export orders were placed on hold. In addition, hotels and restaurant were shut and the wedding industry, our biggest target group, came to a standstill - we lost nearly R4m in sales. For a small business like ours, the economic impact has been severe. Thankfully, there has been a much bigger demand by gifting-companies, corporates who have replaced the traditional wine and champagne gifts with alcohol-free gifts, and on-line stores, which have kept us going.Over the past two months we’ve managed to get back on track with export orders to Ghana, China and Zimbabwe as we wait for markets in the USA, Asia and the Middle East to open up.We supply some top hotels, casinos, restaurants, we sell on-line and we are listed with major retailers PnP, Spar. We have also exported Zari to Dubai, Netherlands, Tanzania, China, Ghana and Germany, to name a few. Zari has been served on British Airways and Rovos Rail and has been listed for the Tokyo Olympics (postponed to 2021).There is a huge trend towards mindful drinking which has been amplified during Covid-19 – the restrictions on the access to alcohol has created an opportunity. But more importantly, research verifies the global trend towards ethical consumption, consciousness around veganism and promotion of a healthy lifestyle – Zari was conceived with this in mind. In addition, bartenders, mixologists and sommeliers have displayed innovation by creating mocktails and food-pairing offers.In line with tourism strategies, there is a demand to cater to markets who don’t drink alcohol on flights at major events and in the hospitality industry. These customers are becoming frustrated as they are not been catered for - often the only choice is sweet, syrupy soda pops and tea, when alcohol is not an option.- ZARI Bubbly in ruby red and luscious white is our flagship product and is perfect for Celebration and special occasions – weddings, graduations, Barmitzvahs, births, etc.- ZARI Lifestyle, with a screw top – in white and red, is a convenient everyday drink.- ZARI-tini, a 187ml “baby-cham” is perfect for gifting and outdoor lifestyle experiences.- Bubbly 1.5L Magnum Pop-top is for big celebrations like sports events, e.g Formula One, The Olympics, etc.Zari Sparkling range is made for those seeking premium alcohol-free crafted drinks for toasting and indulging to share special moments; Zari is perfect for celebrating life’s special moments, as a mixer in sublime cocktails, alcohol-free infusions and for innovative food pairing for soberistas, mindful drinkers, pregnant women and designated drivers who want to have fun without alcohol. The market expands to those who don’t indulge in alcohol for religious reasons, including the halaal markets. Top hotels, airlines and global events (Tokyo Olympics) are consciously sourcing beverages and food to cater for these consumers.The hospitality industry, including wedding and events planners are naturally also the ideal market in addition to mixologists, bar-tenders and sommeliers to cater for new markets and trendy new “sober bars”.Lastly, duty-free shops and online stores are also key stockists in the market. The Zari range makes for excellent gifting (meeting the demand for on-trend gifts, or served on special occasions to celebrate), and meets the demand for an aspirational youth market who want to be associated with high-end, ethically-sourced products and experiences.Zari is internationally compliant, and our products meet global standards, we can supply:- Certificates of Origin- HACCP accredited (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points food safety)- FDA certification allows export to the United States of America- ISO approval - ISO 9000 quality assurance- Halaal certification by the South African National Halaal Authority- BEE Level 1 - This is the highest rating for economic equity and diversity ownershipOur packaging is beautiful inside and out!Zari’s divine vine-clad packaging is designed to deliver as beautifully on the shelf in stores as on an e-commerce site or beautifully set table.We offer attractive outer cartons for all our products, and beautifully branded delivery vehicles make ordering Zari a brand experience which surpasses customer expectations at every turn!Zari offers great opportunities for shelf impact, merchandising, in-store display and promotions for increased sales figures. Display solutions can be customised and scaled by our design team to any retail environment concept and real estate.We are open to create bespoke, personalised branding to suit your special occasion or private label, too.Although we are listed in two top retailers, we are keen to access other top retailers, particularly those who have a significant footprint in Africa. We want our unique, premium beverage range to be accessible to customers at duty free stores, on airlines and top events . We pride ourselves on being innovators and trends setters and always ready to offer activations and experiences to inspire and indulge guests.