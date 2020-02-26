Reed Exhibitions Africa extends its portfolio in the food and beverage industry with the acquisition of Coffee & Chocolate Expo

Reed Exhibitions Africa announces the acquisition of the Coffee & Chocolate Expo®. This annual event attracts over 35,000 trade and consumer visitors and has over 80,000 followers on social media making it the largest expo within the food and beverage sector in Africa. In its eighth year, the exhibition has been an incredible avenue for exhibitors to showcase their brands and products within the coffee and chocolate industry.

Carol Weaving (Reed Exhibitions) and Nadine Shone (Coffee & Chocolate Expo) signing the agreement.

Nadine Shone, Owner & Founder of Coffee & Chocolate Expo®, commented, “This acquisition allows growth into relevant industries such as hospitality and retail with the implementation of a trade programme and African and international exhibitor participation. I am honoured to entrust Reed Exhibitions Africa with Coffee & Chocolate Expo® and I am certain that they will successfully carry forward this vision to the next level. I personally, will extend my full support and am excited to join the Reed Exhibitions Africa team, and take this event to new heights.”



Carol Weaving, MD, Reed Exhibitions Africa, commented, “As Africa’s leading exhibition organiser, and with an esteemed selection of trade and consumer events, it is only fitting that we acquire the best events in their sector that fit alongside ours. Coffee & Chocolate Expo will run alongside the successful Fire & Feast Meat & Food Festival and the launch edition of Bars & Good Spirits under the newly formed Food & Drink Revolution Africa event, taking place from 17-19 July 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.



We look forward to welcoming sponsors, exhibitors, media and industry influencers to our official launch taking place on the 12 March 2020.





About Reed Exhibitions Pty Ltd

Reed Exhibitions Africa is Africa’s leading exhibition organiser and venue management company. They have access to global trade and consumer event organising expertise, serving 43 industry sectors, and providing the best platform to showcase all industry sectors. Part of the world’s number one, Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries.



Reed Exhibitions Africa are committed to entrenching the role of exhibitions in the marketing mix and to the environment in which we operate. Their Black Economic Empowerment rating shows that they are a fully representative South African business, as does their involvement in communities through social investment projects. Reed Exhibitions Africa also take care to ensure that every exhibition they manage is sensitive to the natural environment. See:





For more information:

Contact: Sandra Jardim

Email az.oc.acirfaopxedeer@midraj.ardnaS



