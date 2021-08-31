5 forces driving innovation in Africa's beauty and cosmetics industry

With technology advancing at a rapid rate and consumer behaviours changing fast - accelerated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic - health, personal care and beauty manufacturers in Africa are coming under pressure to innovate. For those that get it right, there is a significant opportunity to take advantage of growing export and domestic markets.
That’s according to Vinny Perumal, CEO of KAS Africa, Africa’s leading contract manufacturer of personal, home, baby and oral care FMCG products. She says the personal care, beauty and cosmetics category is experiencing a dramatic shakeup that is creating opportunities for innovative new brands to carve out more market share and grow their businesses.
This is an opportunity for the segment to play a key role in driving industrialisation across Africa, in turn sparking economic growth and job creation, while delivering more choice and competition to the benefit of consumers. “Following a difficult year and a half for our industry, we’re starting to see the contours of the shape it will take in the post-pandemic world,” says Perumal.
“We’re seeing a shift back towards localisation of production to reduce emissions and respond more agilely to changing consumer tastes. In addition, the rise of Generation Z consumers, the global focus on diversity, and the growing African middle-class are reshaping tastes and expectations. New technologies, too, are changing the game, whether it’s the impact of digital technology on the consumer experience, automation in factories, or the impact of new materials.” 1. New ingredients and formulations
Over the past 20 years, the science behind beauty and cosmetics has advanced at a blistering pace. Multinational FMCG manufacturers are using nanotechnology and stem cell research to deliver innovations such as skincare products that address skin at the molecular level. Manufacturers worldwide are returning to nature to create clean, sustainable products based on organic ingredients.
“To keep up with the global competition, local manufacturers are also needing to be creative about the ingredients and formulations they use,” says Perumal. “African manufacturers, too, are looking at how they can innovate using locally sourced, natural ingredients. The boom in cannabis-based products is just one example.” 2. Diversity
It’s consumer demand that ultimately drives beauty and personal care brands to invest in product innovation. What do today’s consumers want? They want brands that cater for different ages and diverse hair and skin types – they expect to find products that will help them look their best no matter who they are.
“Diversity isn’t just about race and ethnicity these days, though it remains important to create products for underserved markets,” Perumal says. “We’re seeing new categories such as genderless makeup and men’s makeup emerge in the global market. What’s more, the beauty industry is moving away from the narrative of seeing conditions like acne, thinning hair and eczema as abnormalities.” 3. Sustainability
With growing alarm about climate change, environmental, sustainability and governance are of foremost concern for beauty and cosmetics manufacturers. Consumers and regulators alike want to know that products are made with an eye on sustainability and ethics. “Like most industries, FMCG manufacturers are under pressure to reduce their carbon emissions,” says Perumal.
“This affects the supply chain end-to-end – from the sourcing of raw materials and the manufacturing of product to the disposal of waste, transport, and packaging. It’s no longer enough to green-wash with labels like ‘natural’, ‘organic’ or ‘friendly to the planet’ – brands need to walk the talk. The most successful brands of the future will be those that do more than the minimum required by laws and regulations.” 4. The fourth industrial revolution
To compete on the world stage and meet global quality standards, African manufacturers need to invest in digital transformation. Industry 4.0
technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), additive manufacturing, big data and robotics will be key in driving higher levels of efficiency in the years to come, Perumal says.
These technologies will not only help to reduce costs and improve productivity, but also transform the consumer experience. They can help brands to come to market fast with highly tailored products for different customer segments, for instance. There are some startups already doing exciting work – like PROVEN
, which combines AI, big data, and academic research to create personalised skincare products. 5. The pandemic’s aftermath
As was the case in many other industries, the pandemic has accelerated the changes in some consumer behaviours and disrupted many of their traditional behaviours and beliefs, perhaps for good. Whereas beauty products were once a category where buying was about seeing and experiencing products in real-world shops, digital commerce is on the rise, says Perumal.
Companies that sell makeup, skincare and haircare products are therefore needing to find creative ways to sell and market. Salons still have a key role to play, but we’re also seeing social media, especially influencers and tutorials, driving much of the customer experience. In future, augmented or virtual reality could offer interesting try-before-you buy experiences.
The pandemic has also influenced what consumers buy from the health and beauty section of the store – during hard lockdowns, for example, they started focusing more on skin health than on cosmetics. Many of these buying patterns could stay in place as work-from-home and periodic lockdowns remain part of the foreseeable future, Perumal adds.