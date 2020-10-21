Sasko Low GI range with added ingredients and care just in time for summer!

Health enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that Sasko has a Low GI range in five delicious flavours that are packed with vitamins, minerals and high fibre just in time for summer.
The five versatile variants are Seeded Whole Wheat Brown Bread; Whole Wheat Brown Bread; Oats and Honey-flavoured White Bread; Multi-seed Cranberry; Brown Bread; and Linseed Bread. These can all be enjoyed as a sandwich with nutritious toppings or used in an array of delicious dishes to add extra goodness and balance to your meal.
“The Sasko Low GI range is a great choice for those who are looking for a healthier alternative. Each loaf has been crafted to deliver something special. If you’re looking for a fruit-flavoured alternative, the Low GI Cranberry is perfect. The Soy and Linseed loaf is a wonderful White Bread variant that is not only Low GI but also high in Omega 3,” says Le-Anne Engelbrecht, Sasko Marketing Executive.
Clinical dietician Faaizah Laher, of Garden City Clinic, says: “The Sasko Low GI range is great because it is low GI and rich in fibre. A low GI balanced diet can help you boost heart health, prevent constipation, ensure optimal growth and development, help reduce inflammation and ensure your body has the right nutrients for good health. There are also many benefits to a diet rich in fibre. Fibre not only keeps our digestive systems regular and healthy, but helps maintain a healthy weight by keeping blood sugar levels stable and helping you fight food cravings. Dietary fibre can also reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.”
Laher says a healthy balanced diet contains 25-30g of dietary fibre. A single serving of Sasko Low GI bread contains approximately 3.6g of fibre, as well as many vitamins and minerals.
Each Added Care loaf contains a multitude of nutrients:
- The Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat Brown Bread with added manganese and a wonderful nutty flavour that makes every bite enjoyable. Manganese is a mineral that helps speed up your metabolism.
- If you’re looking for a tasty way to add fibre to your diet, try our >b>Low GI Oats and Honey Flavoured White Bread. This South African favourite tastes like honey and is suitable for diabetics and strict vegetarians. Fibre can ease digestion and is great for gut health.
- For those days when you want to indulge in sweetness but don’t want to compromise your health - try our Low GI Cranberry Brown Bread. Cranberries give you long lasting energy and are a rich source of vitamins C and E.
- Our much-loved Low GI Soy and Linseed White Bread is a source of Omega 3. Put a tasty topping on a slice, enjoy the crunchy texture of linseed and know Omega 3 plays a role in lowering and maintaining cholesterol at a healthy level.
- If you’re looking for something that’s high in fibre, our Low GI Whole Wheat Brown Bread is perfect for you. Fibre is essential in maintaining a healthy gut. Loaded with goodness, without giving up taste, this loaf has only 247 calories in every two slices. No surprise then that it’s a family favourite.
Faaizah Laher is endorsed by The Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), a professional organisation for registered dietitians as well as a non-profit organisation that promotes optimal nutrition for all South Africans. Wife and mother to two little girls, Faaizah is passionate about nutrition and healthy eating. Her goal is to encourage and help families plan and prepare delicious, healthy and balanced meals for all to enjoy - even for the fussy toddlers!