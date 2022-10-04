MultiChoice acquires on-demand, emergency response app, Namola

MultiChoice continues to expand its platform ambition through the diversification of services available to subscribers

MultiChoice now offers its customers in South Africa access to affordable medical and security services, thanks to its recently acquired on-demand emergency response app, Namola.

Namola enables users to summon the nearest vetted private or public security and medical response unit to their location – anywhere, anytime – using a connected device.

The app offers SOS functionality, with the option to select the type of emergency, which then in turn dispatches the most appropriate medical or security service to the geo-location of the user. Users get access to crime, fire, accident, medical and sensitive emergency services.

“Namola is part of our strategy to expand our ecosystem beyond entertainment and to offer a suite of consumer services that meet the needs of our customers. Our aim is to provide value to our customers through services that address their challenges and enrich their lives,” said Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

Shiburi made the announcement at the company’s annual media showcase in Johannesburg.

The theme for this year’s event was A World of More, speaking to how MultiChoice is evolving its offering to deliver value to its customers, beyond video entertainment. It is about offering an integrated digital ecosystem where customers can access a suite of services that meet their unique needs.

Namola connects people in distress with its network of responders, for a variety of emergency situations. It then dispatches these responders to the distress signal, anywhere in the country which can be tracked from a smartphone, a Bluetooth device, or any internet-connected device.

MultiChoice customers can add the Namola app for a subscription fee of as little as R29 for the individual package, R59 for the couples' package and R99 for the family package to their monthly DStv bill, for easy payment. DStv Rewards customers can claim Namola rewards via their MyDstv app, where they can register to get three months free for family, or one month free for couples or individuals. Thereafter they will pay a reduced premium.

As of 26 October 2022, all South African DStv customers will be able to take up any of the plans from Namola and conveniently add their Namola subscription to their monthly DStv bill hassle-free.

Visit https://www.namola.com/ for more information.



